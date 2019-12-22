Births
ALLEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 10, 2019, to Daniel and Abigail Allen, Dexter, a daughter, Freya Vignette.
BRUNET — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 6, 2019, to Ashley Sirois and Shayne Brunet, Hammond, a son, Bennett William.
CARPENTER — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 7,2 019, to Johnna Carpenter, Norfolk, a daughter, Delani Marie-Rae.
DAVIES — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 3, 2019, to Tabatha davies, Madrid, a daughter, Gracie May.
DEBONA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 11, 2019, to Nathan DeBona and Caylin Blankenship, Antwerp, a son, Gannon Michael-Joles.
GAGNON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 4, 2019, to Brittany Gagnon, Norfolk, a daughter, Ariel Marie.
GAINES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 6, 2019, to Jodi Baughman and David Gaines, Watertown, a daughter, Delilah Lillian.
GRANGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 17, 2019, to Taylor Bush and Terry Granger III, Watertown, a son, Maverick Liam.
HARTMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2019, to Ambyr and Scot Hartman, Theresa, a son, Bryce Edward.
HERNANDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2019, to Danae and Nicolas Hernandez, Watertown, a daughter, Camila Desiree Lynn.
HERNANDEZ-VAN NETTEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 10, 2019, to Joseph and Cheyenne Van Netten, Carthage, a son, Brandon Maurice-Ayinde.
HINES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 12, 2019, to Jarvis Hines and Amber Pitcher, Felts Mills, a daughter, Ivy Rayne Kathryn.
KONSUL — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 6, 2019, to Carly Cobb and Christopher Konsul, Massena, a daughter, Emma Rose-Lynn.
MINER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 14, 2019, to Jordon Miner and Kristi Fravel, Watertown, a daughter, Ava Rose.
MOORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2019, to Martika Poindexter and Blake Moore, Watertown, a daughter, Zy’naya Maebella.
MYERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2019, to Samantha and David Myers, Fort Drum, a daughter, Hadley Rose.
NEWMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 4, 2019, to Mckenzie Sharlow and Tyler Newman, Watertown, a daughter, Presley J.
PASTOMERLO — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 5, 2019, to Leanne White and Joseph Pastomerlo, Massena, a daughter, Sydnee Elise.
RODRIGUEZ — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Dec. 6, 2019, to Jessica Rode and Steven Rodriguez, Massena, a daughter, Maleni Jayde.
SCHLEHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 5, 2019, to Chelsea Eppolito and Parker Schleher, Clayton, a son, Pacen John.
SHINABA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 4, 2019, to Marissia Williams-Shinaba and Lateef Shinaba, Calcium, a son, Mason Adewunmi.
SLOAN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 5, 2019, to Alysa Goad and George Sloan, Massena, a son, Cameron Daniel.
STARLING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2019, to Mariah and Dante Starling, Watertown, a son, Jayden Wade.
STEVENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 6, 2019, to Taylor Augustus, Ellisburg, and Jordain Stevens, Sackets Harbor, a son, Bo Anthony.
TAYLOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2019, to Kellie and Zachary Taylor, Gouverneur, a daughter, Avery Nichole-Marie.
VANWEORT — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 10, 2019, to Joshua VanWeort and Sarah DeLong, Carthage, a son, Micah Gene.
WESTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2019, to Sierra Penrose and Logan Weston, Alexandria Bay, a son, Owen S.
WILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2019, to Cassandra Aldrich and James Wilson, Hammond, a son, Thomas David.
WOODWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2019, to Amber Fleming and Jesse Woodward, Watertown, a son, Ryder Alexander.
