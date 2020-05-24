Births
COE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 6, 2020, to Takaria Jackson, Black River, a daughter, Elizabeth Amy Judith.
CUMMINGS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 24, 2020, to David and Stephanie Cummings, Russell, a son, Vincent William.
FILION — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 4, 2020, to Ariana Green, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Harlie Marie.
JANZEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2020, to Ivy and Nicholas Janzen, Watertown, a daughter, Kira Kay.
KNAPP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 4, 2020, to Kimberly and Jay Knapp II, Clayton, a daughter, Eleanor Lee.
OATMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 4, 2020, to Melinda Trumble, Pulaski, a son, Dalton Jon.
PATTERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2020, to Jessica and Joshua Patterson, Watertown, a daughter, Riley Margaret.
PLEDGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 5, 2020, to Sarah and Alexander Pledger, Redwood, a daughter, McKenna Atheda.
SHELDON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2020, to Jessica and Talor Sheldon, Watertown, a daughter, Jolie Leann.
SIDE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 5, 2020, to Amberdawn Lampman, Boonville, a daughter, Brinley Marie.
STANFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2020, to Eva and Michael Stanford, Lowville, a daughter, Emma Marie.
VARGAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 6, 2020, to Lillianna Undercuffler and Steven Vargas, Watertown, a daughter, Olive Liana.
WHITLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 5, 2020, to Dana and Chorey Whitley Jr.
WOOTEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 9, 2020, to Marinda and Joe Wooten II, Calcium, a son, Sebastian Corinth Alva.
