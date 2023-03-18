Births
BANKS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2023, to Kiosha and Adonnis Banks, Fort Drum, a daughter, Amelia Adrieyanna Noel.
BENNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2023, to Erica and Michael Benney, LaFargeville, a daughter, Serenity Jean.
BINGLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2023, to Amanda and Peter Bingle, Adams Center, a son, Wesley Erich.
BOOTH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2023, to Alexa and Dakota Booth, Chaumont, twin sons, Beckett David and Baker Crew.
BRESETTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 2, 2023, to Kaitlyn and Jerrod Bresette, Watertown, a son, Lucas Allen.
CREIGHTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 7, 2023, to Brittany and Andrew Creighton II, Copenhagen, a son, Weston Lee.
DUVALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2023, to Allyson Delair and John Duvall, Watertown, a son, Blake Holden.
ERZINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 8, 2023, to Jessica and Tyrell Erzinger, Fort Drum, a daughter, Signey Marie.
FARGO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2023, to Heather and Joshua Fargo, Watertown, a daughter, Maeve Adeline.
GAGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2023, to Cheyanne Adams and Brian Gage, Watertown, a son, Maverick McKinley.
GREGG — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 10, 2023, to Andrew and Tiffany Gregg, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Draya Mae.
HERRICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2023, to Holly and Casey Herrick, Watertown, a son, Garrett Edward.
INTORCIA — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 8, 2023, to Cody Intorcia and Julianna Rounds, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Jozi Ann.
KELBAUGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2023, to Jamie and Jason Kelbaugh, Fort Drum, a daughter, Madison Grace.
KENNEDY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2023, to Jordan and Samuel Kennedy, Lowville, a daughter, Hannah Jane.
LAMPMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 8, 2023, to Angela Trippany and Michael Lampman, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Willow Mae.
PACELLA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2023, to Sherry Rowland and Michael Pacella, Watertown, a daughter, Penelope Rose.
PIERCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 3, 2023, to Courtney Bishop and Dylan Pierce, Watertown, a son, Sullivan Mykal.
ROCHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2023, to Vadelineda Clairfond and Riker Rocher, Haiti, a son, Dave Kerry.
SHELMIDINE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 3, 2023, to Kylesha Ferguson and Kyle Shelmidine, Adams, a son, Jackson Edward.
WOODARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2023, to Joanna Nickel and Zachary Woodard, Copenhagen, a son, Zeke Chad.
WRIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 5, 2023, to Peyton Caldwell and Tyler Wright, Calcium, a daughter, Ava Amire.
ZELLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2023, to Clarissa and Andrew Zeller, Adams, a daughter, Millie LuAnne.
