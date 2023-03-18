Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.