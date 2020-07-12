Births
ALBERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 29, 2020, to Kaleigh Boulio-Alberry and Timothy Alberry, Watertown, a son, Benjamin Christopher.
CHOUINARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2020, to Nicole Fresco and Justin Chouinard, Watertown, a son, Samuel Jude.
CODY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2020, to Ashley and Bryan Cody, Theresa, a daughter, Layne Elizabeth.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2020, to Kayla Cook and Garrett Cole, Watertown, a son, Kailor Thomas.
DIEHL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 29, 2020, to Katie and Nicholas Diehl, Fort Drum, a daughter, Sophia Grace.
ESFORD — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 2, 2020, to Nicholas and Jessica Esford, LaFargeville, a daughter, Lily Sue.
GIFFORD — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 3, 2020, to James Gifford and Amber Swan, Evans Mills, a daughter, Violet Lynn.
GONZALEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 27, 2020, to Kaylea and Fabricio Gonzalez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Nala Marie.
GUILLERMO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 27, 2020, to Lilleana and Patric Guillermo, Fort Drum, a son, Xavier Francisco.
HARMYCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2020, to Makenzie and Brandon Harmych, Adams, a daughter, Baileigh Mae.
HULL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 25, 2020, to Elizabeth Brock and Daniel Hull, Watertown, a son, Neegan Kai.
JEFFRIES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 30, 2020, to Shady-Lynn and Kaleb Jeffries, Depauville, a son, Lincoln Salvatore-Scott.
JOHNSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 30, 2020, to Joseph Johnson and Jasmine Widrick, Watertown, a daughter, Lily Ann.
KEITH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 30, 2020, to Katlynn Manning and Dylan Keith, a son, Stihl LynKynn-Dale.
LEE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2020, to Ny’Keria Boyd and Anfrenee Lee, Evans Mills, a son, A’Aryian Leaiden.
MCGHEE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 27, 2020, to Harley Cook and Shaun McGhee, Antwerp, a daughter, Alyssa MaKenzie.
MURILLO-FIGUEROA — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 29, 2020, to Christopher Murillo-Santos and Thalia Figueroa-Rodriguez, Carthage, a son, Nylo Isaac.
RAINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 26, 2020, to Rheagan and Shane Rains, Carthage, a daughter, Elena Michelle.
SAMPLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 27, 2020, to Olivia Bender and Scott Sample, Watertown, a son, Scott Oliver.
SPELLAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 26, 2020, to Selena Cadorette and William Spellan, Watertown, a daughter, Adreanna Carol.
TROWBRIDGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, June 29, 2020, to Kelly and Jordan Trowbridge, Watertown, a son, Kade Michael.
