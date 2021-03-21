Births
BEILER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 6, 2021, to Rachel and John Beiler, Lowville, a daughter, Barbara J.
BOVEE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 5, 2021, to Sara and Kevin Bovee, Watertown, a daughter, Marlene Blue.
CHOUINARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2021, to Stephanie Berry-Chouinard and Eric Chouinard, Glen Park, a daughter, Charlotte Cailyn.
CLARK — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 9, 2021, to Aaron Clark and Amanda Gaines, Copenhagen, a son, Michael Aaron.
GIDDINGS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 8, 2021, to Darien Foley and Brandon Giddings, Watertown, a son, Bennett Paul David.
HELVIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 5, 2021, to Alysha and Bryant Helvie, Redwood, a daughter, Vayda Marie.
HUGHES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 5, 2021, to Heyley and Jeffrey Hughes, Evans Mills, a son, Felix James.
LANZILOTTA-MOORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2021, to Catherine Lanzilotta and Spencer Moore, Fort Drum, a daughter, Chiaradianna Holle.
LAVALLEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 8, 2021, to Dezyrae Lane and Justin LaValley, North Bangor, a son, Graham Richard.
MELO — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 7, 2021, to Angelo Melo and Autumn Polhamus, Watertown, a daughter, Tallulah Everly.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 6, 2021, to Olivia and Robert Thomas, Dexter, a daughter, Demi Anastasia.
TIBEREND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2021, to Cayla and Brandon Tiberend, Watertown, a son, Maverick Dennis.
WALTERS — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 9, 2021, to Steven and Dorene Walters, Watertown, a son, Kobe Alan.
WIDRICK — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 14, 2021, to Joseph and Andrea Widrick, Lowville, a daughter, Brielle Mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.