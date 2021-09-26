Births
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2021, to Mackenzie and Isaac Baker, Carthage, a daughter, Nora Rhiannon.
BOGART — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2021, to Casey Salisbury and Dillon Bogart, Alexandria Bay, a son, Brock Holden.
COHETERO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2021, to Olga Marin and Javier Cohetero, Fort Drum, a daughter, Lily Angelaa.
CORDERO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 15, 2021, to Jordan and Eddie Cordero, Dexter, a son, Aiden Xavier.
JOHNSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2021, to Gabrielle West and Alec Johnson, Watertown, a son, Tadhg Campbell.
LILLIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2021, to Chelsea and Joshua Lillie, Henderson, a daughter, Aveona Rayne.
MARCONI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 9, 2021, to Nicole and David Marconi, Watertown, a son, Naz Michael.
MARVIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2021, to Katie and Mark Marvin, Watertown, a daughter, Reilley Mae.
MOORE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 11, 2021, to Nicholas and Rebekah Moore, Fort Drum, a daughter, Laurel Grace.
MOORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2021, to Jennifer and Matthew Moore, Fort Drum, a daughter, McKinley Rose.
PARKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 9, 2021, to Alyssa and Joshua Parker, Adams Center, a daughter, Remi Rae.
RICHARDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 8, 2021, to Rachael and Justin Richards, Evans Mills, a daughter, Korianna Renea.
ROZANSKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2021, to Alyssa and Joseph Rozanski, Brownville, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth.
SYLVESTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2021, to Katelyn and Shawn Sylvester, Watertown, a daughter, Madelyn Rose.
THOMAS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 12, 2021, to Phillip Thomas and Olivia Pacific, Watertown, a son, Kingston Michael.
THORNTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 15, 2021, to Makenzie and Devin Thornton, Antwerp, a son, Wyatt Patrick.
