Births
ABAR — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 14, 2020, to Taylor and Joel Abar, Ogdensburg, a son, Maverick Allen.
ANDRE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 2, 2020, to Melinda and Justin Andre, Croghan, a son, Thomas Michael.
ARRIGO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 25, 2020, to Brian Arrigo and Brittney DeLong, Carthage, a son, Liam Patrick.
ATCHLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 18, 2020, to Chelsea and Quentin Atchley, Fort Drum, a daughter, Harper Quinn.
BAILEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 26, 2020, to Alyssa and Nathaniel Bailey, Watertown, a daughter, Maeve Alana.
BLOUNT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 25, 2020, to Chelsy Dove, Watertown, a daughter, Josephine Harper.
BOND — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 11, 2019, to Rebecca Swartzentruber and Bradley Bond, Glenfield, a daughter, Catherine Millie.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 26, 2020, to Heidi Hatfield and Austin Brown, Gouverneur, a daughter, Amelia Louise.
CAVINESS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 14, 2020, to Shelby and Raven Caviness, Calcium, a son, River Allen.
CIAMBRA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 17, 2019, to Kayla and Nicholas Ciambra, Gouverneur, a son, Vincenzo Paul.
EVANS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 19, 2019, to Reann Munoz and Andrew Evans, Port Leyden, a son, Bennett William.
FARNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 21, 2020, to Rachael Kaban and Cody Farney, Lowville, a son, Andrew Brian.
GASCHO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 21, 2020, to Shane and Ashley Gascho, Wilna, a daughter, Charlotte Vivian.
GRAU — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 7, 2020, to Tiffany Moshier and Preston Grau, Lowville, a daughter, Izabella Rose.
GRAVES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 25, 2020, to Jessica and Joshua Graves, Adams Center, a daughter, Sophianna Laura.
GRUNERT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 9, 2020, to Jennifer and Jaon Grunert, Croghan, a daughter, Addison Joy.
HOFFERT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 21, 2019, to Mikala McMinn and Alexander Hoffert, Boonville, a daughter, Brynnleigh Jane.
HOSKINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 8, 2020, to Jolene DeLeon and Thomas Hoskins, Constableville, a son, Levi Scott.
HUNTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 14, 2020, to Alyssa and Davon Hunter, Watertown, a son, Rocco Anthony James.
KENNELL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 13, 2020, to Odell and Steven Kennell, Lowville, a daughter, Scarlett Ann.
LAVERGHETTA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 20, 2020, to William and Christine Laverghetta, Adams, a son, Jason Eric.
LOCY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 22, 2020, to Cara Herrick, Watertown, and Connor Locy, Carthage, a son, Abraham James.
MAC — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 20, 2020, to Brandon Mac and Kuylena Robinson, Carthage, a daughter, Emersyn Ann.
MAROLF — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 27, 2019, to Hayle Hand and Wyatt Marolf, Glenfield, a son, Elliott Jacob.
MARTIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 14, 2019, to Abigail and Elliot Martin, Croghan, a son, Oliver Robert.
MITCHELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2020, to Natishia and Eric Mitchell, Lacona, a son, Beau Michael.
MURPHY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 19, 2019, to Rebecca and Chad Murphy, Lowville, a son, Lincoln Alexander.
NORMAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 22, 2020, to Matthew and Jessica Norman, Fort Drum, a son, Thomas Philip.
NUBER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2020, to Margaret Hummel and John Nuber, Clayton, a son, Theodore Jame.
ORBIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 27, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Anthony Orbin, Fort Drum, a daughter, Hazel Rey.
OWENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2020, to Anna and Walker Owens, Watertown, a son, Evan Alister.
PLANCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 14, 2020, to Jennifer and Lee Planck, Constableville, a daughter, Calia Terry.
ROBERTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 20, 2020, to Rachel and Wesley Roberts, Mannsville, a daughter, Lena Marie.
RODDEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 19, 2020, to Mattie and Charles Roddey, Fort Drum, a daughter, Jordan Joyce.
SANFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2020, to Brooke Levely and Travis Sanford, Cape Vincent, a son, Adrian Brent David.
SCHIRMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sonya Edick and Shane Schirmer, Watertown, twin sons, Blayton Timothy and Wiley Jean.
SHELTRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 23, 2020, to Stephanie Robinson and Robert Sheltray II, Watertown, a son, Henry Lewis.
SLATE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 22, 2020, to Danielle Dobson and Joseph Slate III, Rodman, a daughter, Leeana Evelyn.
WARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 22, 2020, to Kayla Ward, Watertown, a daughter, Oaklynn Raey-Ann.
WOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 17, 2020, to Lesley and Jason Wood, Black River, a son, Theodore Robert James.
YOUNG — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 8, 2020, to Mikayla Kuhl and Aaron Young, Watertown, a son, Liam David Glenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.