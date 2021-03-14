AMES — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, March 1, 2021, to Andrew and Becca Ames, Russell, a daughter, Kinlee Rose.
BECKSTEAD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2021, to Jessica and Justin Beckstead, Philadelphia, a son, Carson Michael.
BUSH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 2, 2021, to Katelynn Allen and Wyatt Bush, Lacona, a son, Morgan John.
CARROW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2021, to Seanna and Deakin Carrow, Watertown, a daughter, Braylee Star.
CLARK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, March 2, 2021, to Cameron Clark and MaryAnn Snyder, Massena, a daughter, Octavia Ann.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 28, 2021, to Ashley Kelsey and Zachery Cole, Gouverneur, a daughter, Maddison Rebecca.
DAMON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 28, 2021, to Kristie Damon, Antwerp, a daughter, Thea Rose.
DEMIANENKO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 26, 2021, to Abby Putnam and Erik Demianenko, Dexter, a daughter, Alexandrea Marie.
EVANS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 28, 2021, to Isabelle and Marcel Evans, Watertown, a daughter, Imonee Dior.
GAGNE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2021, to Merissa and Johnathon Gagne, a daughter, Livia Jayde.
GOLLINGER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, March 2, 2021, to Amber and Bradley Gollinger, Canton, a son, Ayden.
LAMAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 27, 2021, to Kristin and Jordan Lamay, Ogdensburg, a son, Noah John.
LAWRENCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 26, 2021, to Janaine Stephens and Brian Lawrence, Watertown, a son, Connor Paul.
LIVINGSTON — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 18, 2021, to Tonya and Josh Livingston, a son, Ivan Joshua.
MATTHEWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 25, 2021, to Amanda and Gary Matthews, Clayton, a son, Cooper Jay.
MCKERINAN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Feb. 26, 2021, to Sophia Foote and Trevor McKeirnan, Hermon, a son, Hunter Lee.
MURRAY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Feb. 26, 2021, to Caitlin Grimshaw and Jesse Murray, a son, Jesse Dale IV.
RIEWALDT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 26, 2021, to Kaysie and Noah Riewaldt, Watertown, twin daughters, Autumn Alane and Madison Rose.
ROBARE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, March 3, 2021, to Ashley June and Patrick Robare, Richville, a daughter, Vesper-Lynn.
SIMON — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 1, 2021, to Nicholas and Cara Simon, Castorland, a son, Isaac Dominick.
STOCKMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 1, 2021, to Kayla and Niko Stockman, Evans Mills, a son, Brock Preston.
WILLIAMSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 8, 2021, to Stephen and Victoria Williamson, Fort Drum, a daughter, Allison Grace.
WOOD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Feb. 27, 2021, to Quincy and Claire Wood, DeKalb Junction, a daughter, Elliana Rose.
