Births
BROWNELL— In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 25, 2020, to Tanner Brownell and Kylie Foster, Winthrop, a son, Bellamy.
CHAPMAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 6, 2020, to Christopher Chapman and Ashley MacAlister, Black River, a daughter, Bailey June.
GARRISON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 4, 2020, to Tiffany Williams and Jake Garrison, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Layken Grace.
HARTLE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 13, 2020, to Justin Hartle and Hayley Coloney, Harrisville, a son, Laurence Charles.
HITCHMAN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 6, 2020, to Adam Hitchman and Julia Serviss, Potsdam, a daughter, Everly Catherine.
KLEMENS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 9, 2020, to Trey and Samantha Kelemens, Hermon, a daughter, Reagan Leigh.
NEWTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 8, 2020, to Nicholas and Melissa Newton, Carthage, a son, Grayson James.
RUSSELL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 8, 2020, to Corey Russell and Katelyn McKinley, a son, Oliver Joseph.
STRODA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 8, 2020, to Daniel and Dakotah Stroda, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Wrenleigh Ann.
