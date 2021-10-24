Births
ANGUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2021, to Kaitlyn and Jacob Angus, a daughter, Emily Jo.
BECKLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 6, 2021, to Amanda and Brandon Beckley, Castorland, a son, Dominic Cooper.
DEMERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 5, 2021, to Erin and Robert Demers, Carthage, a son, Jack Joseph Mitchell.
FILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2021, to Brooke and Travis Filson, Lorraine, a son, Cooper Philip.
FIORENTINO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 6, 2021, to Makayla Fiorentino, Watertown, a daughter, Anzleigh Jo.
KETCHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2021, to Shelbi and Matthew Ketcher, Fort Drum, a son, Donte Julius Bowen Killian Lucifer Taelyn Arcadian.
LONG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2021, to Ashley and Brian Long, Watertown, a son, Deacon Blake.
MESMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2021, to Darielle and Fredrick Mesmer, Chaumont, a son, Niklaus Maverick.
MOLNAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2021, to Annaliza and Michael Molnar, Evans Mills, a son, Gerald Allen-Flores.
O’DELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2021, to Amber and Tyler O’Dell, Natural Bridge, a son, Porter Ryan.
PIPER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 10, 2021, to Yupaporn and Jeremy Piper, Fort Drum, a daughter, Anya Calyssa.
ROBERTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 11, 2021, to Janeigh and Joseph Roberts, Lorraine, a son, Archibald Lawrence.
ROBINSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 11, 2021, to Tristen and Ryan Robinson, Watertown, a daughter, Averie Renee.
SCHEDLINSKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2021, to Cheyenne Ennis and Berngie Schedlinski, Clayton, a daughter, Eleanor Luella Jean.
STONE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 10, 2021, to Vanessa Tuliau-Stone and Zachary Stone, Watertown, a son, Ellis Tulaga.
TALBOT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 6, 2021, to Carol and David Talbot, Alexandria Bay, a son, Daniel Thomas.
TAYLOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2021, to Felicia Manor and Anthony Taylor, Watertown, a daughter, Aquinnah Lanette.
TEBO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 12, 2021, to Brandonlee Tebo and Lindsey Jordal, Calcium, a daughter, Braylyn Elizabeth.
ZICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2021, to Mollee Millett and Garret Zich, Hammond, a daughter, Aliza Lee.
