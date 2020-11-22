Births
CARMON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 8, 2020, to Shannon and Adam Carmon, Watertown, a daughter, Madison Hazel-Marie.
COLLINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2020, to Alexandra and Dustin Collins, Watertown, a daughter, Ariella Marie.
DUFFANY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2020, to Tara Duffany, Adams, a son, Kingsley Owen.
FRENCH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 10, 2020, to Nickolas and Kasandra French, a daughter, Harlow.
KELLY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 3, 2020, to Andrew J. and Lydia E. Kelly, Lisbon, a daughter, Margaret Debra.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2020, to Christian and Christopher King, Sackets Harbor, a son, Alexander Theodore.
KRIEGBAUM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2020, to Janelle and Jeremy Kriegbaum, a son, Maverick Charles.
MAKUCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2020, to Marissa and Zachary Makuch, Watertown, a son, Oliver Anthony.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2020, to Corey and Tiffany Miller, Fort Drum, a daughter, Nova Marie.
MOOREHEAD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2020, to Elizabeth and Orlando Moorehead, a son, Sawyer Carson.
MOUSAW — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 2, 2020, to Travis Mousaw and Jamie Finton, Potsdam, a daughter, Secret Elizabeth.
SCHOBER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2020, to Amanda and Martin Schober Jr., LaFargeville, a daughter, Mila Lee.
SHAO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 3, 2020, to Yu Jie and Jia Cheng Shao, Fort Drum, a son, Leon.
SHAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2020, to Jena and Joshua Shaw, Redwood, a son, Covey Gregory John.
TORRES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 8, 2020, to Jeerian and Edwin Torres II, Watertown, a daughter, Isabel Xiomara.
WILDHABER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2020, to Tonilynn and Jeremy Wildhaber, Theresa, a daujghter Lillyana Grace.
WOODIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2020, to Deidra and Eric Woodin, Carthage, a son, Theodore Finnian Forrest.
WOODWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 6, 2020, to Melissa and Tony Woodward, Gouverneur, a daughter, Myla Terryn.
