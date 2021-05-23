Births
ASTAFAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 5, 2021, to Maricia and Justin Astafan, Watertown, a son, Myles Allen-Eden.
BAKER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 11, 2021, to Ashley McDevitt and Arthur Baker III, Ogdensburg, a child, Addison Paige.
BENNETT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 28, 2021, to Tricia and Lucas Bennett, Mannsville, a son, Tucker Gavin.
BICE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 10, 2021, to Cody and Brandi Bice, a son, Garrett Timothy.
BOULTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2021, to Brooke and Andrew Boulter, Watertown, a daughter, Chloe Rose.
BRIOT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 28, 2021, to Clarissa and Justin Briot, Croghan, a son, Cason John.
BURBANK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 21, 2021, to Audrey and Abraham Burbank, Lowville, a daughter, Ruby Jane.
DICKSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2021, to Jenny and Isaac Dickson, Watertown, a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth.
DOELLINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2021, to Zoe Hertel and Jessie Doellinger, Watertown, a daughter, Reese Marie.
ENNIS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 8, 2021, to Ruth Green and Sean Ennis, a daughter, Alistair Olive.
EWING — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 14, 2021, to Michael and Katie Ewing, Carthage, a daughter, Sophia Blessing.
FINLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 12, 2021, to Felicia Barkley and Ryan Finley, Redwood, a daughter, Randii-Lee May.
FISH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 27, 2021, to Effel and Donald Fish, Watertown, a son, Francis Cabilogan.
FLINT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 21, 2021, to Sapphire Christopher and Tyler Flint, Lowville, a son, Darius Slay.
FRENCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 10, 2021, to Porsche and Talif French, Fort Drum, a daughter, Kahlia Carrera.
GARDNER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 9, 2021, to Rachel Weiler and Derick Gardner, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Summer Jean.
HARBUZ-NANEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 9, 2021, to Olga Harbuz and Nelson Nanez, Black River, a son, Marcus.
HERZIG — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 28, 2021, to Skye Rutledge and Brandon Herzig, New Bremen, a son, Odin Kelly.
HESS — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 14, 2021, to Misty Hess, Watertown, a son, Lennox Eugene.
HITCHCOCK — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 11, 2021, to Ben Hitchcock and Nicole Ryan, West Carthage, a daughter, Mia Rose.
HUITZIL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 12, 2021, to Naomi and Antonio Huitzil, a son, Antonio.
JACKSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 5, 2021, to Erica Brooke Jackson, Lowville, a daughter, Theo Marie.
JOHNSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 8, 2021, to Cristina and Thaddeus Johnson, Fort Drum, a daughter, Cali Nicole.
LOGAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2021, to Nicole Pitts, Philadelphia, a daughter, Neveah Gail Mae.
MAGOVNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2021, to Korinna and Stephen Magovney, Watertown, a daughter, Brynn Simonne.
MARTIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 5, 2021, to Abigail and Elliot Martin, Croghan, a daughter, Ivy Rose.
MIKEALS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 1, 2021, to Gladys and Joshua Mikeals, Fort Drum, a daughter, Harmonie Nicole.
MOSER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 30, 2021, to Wendy and Daron Moser, Glenfield, a son, Daniel Paul.
MURPHY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 29, 2021, to Georgiana and Michael Murphy, Harrisville, a daughter, Juliana Joy.
NEWVINE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2021, to Stephanie and Dustin Newvine, Adams Center, a son, Lucas Robert.
ORTLIEB — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 4, 2021, to Allie Carpenter and Treven Ortlieb, Greig, a daughter, Hadley Jayne.
PARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 11, 2021, to Jiyeon and Jiwon Park, Fort Drum, a son, Ryan Sian.
PETERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 9, 2021, to Brittany Hill and Justin Peterson, Redwood, a son, Emmett Reed.
RICHTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2021, to Shawnia Johnston, Adams Center, and Zachary Richter, Mannsville, a daughter, Braelyn Jo.
SCHOFF — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 6, 2021, to Emma and Brandon Schoff, Newton Falls, a daughter, Charlie Ryan.
SEITZ — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 15, 2021, to Shauna and Douglas Seitz, Lowville, a daughter, Navy Anaiah.
SHEFFIELD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 6, 2021, to Makenzie Sheffield, Lisbon, a son, Everett Sullivan.
SULLIVAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 3, 2021, to Mazie and Robert Sullivan, Constableville, a daughter, Oakleigh Stella.
THOMPSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 3, 2021, to Sarah and Clinton Thompson, Lowville, a son, Jack Clinton.
WHEELER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 29, 2021, to Emilee Mooney and Joshua Wheeler, Glenfield, a son, Nash James.
WHITE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 7, 2021, to Sheila Ducote and Denver White, Watertown, a daughter, Daisy Jane.
WILLIAMS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 17, 2021, to Jordan Santamour and Brian Williams, Boonville, a son, Lincoln Jacob.
YOUNGS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 9, 2021, to Ashley Lothrop and Jeremy Youngs, Chaumont, a daughter, Oaklynn Mae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.