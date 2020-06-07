Births
ANDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2020, to Shelby and Benjamin Anderson, Watertown, a daughter, Adalynn-Rose Montgomery.
BAILEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 19, 2020, to Lisa Bailey, Wellesley Island, and Stephen Bultinck, Lansdowne, Ontario, a son, Isaac James.
CLARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2020, to Chelsey Clark, a daughter, Adelynn Kay.
COLE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 22, 2020, to Justin Cole and Dailyn Harper, Potsdam, a daughter, Remilyn Elizabeth.
CUMMINGS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 24, 2020, to David and Stephanie Cummings, Russell, a son, Vincent William.
DEJESUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 18, 2020, to Jessica DeJesus, Evans Mills, a son, Octavian Grayson.
FINLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2020, to Jade Ramirez and Michael Finley, Watertown, a son, Atlas Grey.
GREEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 26, 2020, to Dusten and Jamie Green, Theresa, a son, Hadlee Rose.
HALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2020, to Danielle Shunk, Watertown, and Marty Hall, Sandy Creek, a daughter, Lillyanna Rose.
HAMLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 22, 2020, to Marisa and Joseph Hamlin, Watertown, a daughter, Tessa Rose.
KING-QUINN — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 27, 2020, to James King and Kaitlyn Quinn, Lacona, a son, Sebastian Lee.
LAMBETH — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 1, 2020, to Stephen and Rebecca Lambeth, Harrisville, a daughter, Myka Grace.
LILLIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 20, 2020, to Courtney and Zachary Lillie, Watertown, a son, Gabriel Lee.
MARTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 18, 2020, to Jamie and Joseph Martin, Philadelphia, a daughter, Caralee Joy.
MCCUTCHEON — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 25, 2020, to Patrick and Myranda McCutcheon, Evans Mills, a son, Colton Joseph.
MCGAW — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2020, to Miranda McGaw, Lisbon, a son, Owen Thomas.
NIGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 20, 2020, to Brittany and Dalton Nigh, Evans Mills, a daughter, Scarlett Belle.
PATTERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 18, 2020, to Rebecca and William Patterson, Dexter, a son, Reid William.
POMINVILLE — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 30, 2020, to Jacob and Jennica Pominville, Croghan, a son, Jaxtyn Chester.
POWERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2020, to Natalie and Adam Powers, Clayton, a son, Graham John.
RIVERA — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 30, 2020, to Victor and Nicole Rivera, Philadelphia, a son, Parker James.
SCHOLL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2020, to Jamie and Allen Scholl, Carthage, a daughter, Ellyannah Marie.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 23, 2020, to Amanda Smith, a daughter, T’aylah Rose.
STEVENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 19, 2020, to Casey and Evan Stevens, Lowville, a son, Bennett David.
TORRES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 22, 2020, to Valentyna and Alcibiades Torres, Watertown, a daughter, Mila Stefania.
TRANTHAM — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 26, 2020, to Zachary Trantham and Kaitlin Woodward, Copenhagen, a daughter, Sabrina Elizabeth.
WALTZ — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 19, 2020, to Angel Waltz, Gouverneur, a daughter, Lindley Marlayna.
WISE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 22, 2020, to Tiffani and Jared Wise, Fort Drum, a son, Aiden Theo.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 21, 2020, to Baylee Young, LaFargeville, a son, Sterling Alexander.
