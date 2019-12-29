Births
ALBANITO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 11, 2019, to Crystal and Alexander Albanito, Fort Drum, a daughter, Sarah Ella.
BIRHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2019, to Cheyenne Burns, Gouverneur, a son, Bryson Garrett.
BUSH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 28, 2019, to Rebekah Jantzi and Kyle Bush, Copenhagen, a son, Paul William.
CARLSON-FRAINE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 18, 2019, to Kyle and Jennifer Carlson-Fraine, Fort Drum, a son, Yorick Lee.
GARDNER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 8, 2019, to Breanna Montgomery and Jonathan Gardner, Copenhagen, a son, Lawson Alexander.
HENDERSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 4, 2019, to Brandy Lyn Kloster, Lowville, a son, Kyroh Mason Riot.
HOLLINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 16, 2019, to Cheyenne Bishop and Austin Hollinger, Watertown, a son, Jaxxon James.
HORTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2019, to Ashlin Scheepsma and Cody Horton, Watertown, Kaysyn Adam.
HOWERY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 6, 2019, to Sabrina Farr and Darren Howery Jr., Lowville, a daughter, Ophelia Raine.
HULL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 11, 2019, to Tia Hull, Gouverneur, a son, Jah’syr Niko.
IVES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2019, to Nichole Ives, Watertown, a son, Sebastian Arencibia.
JETTY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 3, 2019, to Justine Hodkinson and Ryan Jetty, Croghan, a son, Gavin Ryan.
KIDDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2019, to Kristen Dean and Karl Kidder, LaFargeville, a daughter, Nadia Marie.
LEMOINE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2019, to Michelle and Kyle Lemoine, Fort Drum, a daughter, Emery Mae.
LOTMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 13, 2019, to Rachel and Chance Lotman, Watertown, a son, Carter Phillip.
LOPEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2019, to Maria and Jorge Lopez, Watertown, a son, Mateo Jorge.
MEDINA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 14, 2019, to Elizabeth Bruce and Oscar Medina, Lowville, a daughter, Daysindra Pearla.
MOUNT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 4, 2019, to Shayla and Daniel Mount, Watertown, a son, Liam Hayden.
ORTIZ — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Dec. 3, 2019, to Karrie Miller and Carlos Ortiz, Boonville, a daughter, Arianna Gabriela Marie.
RICHARDSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 16, 2019, to Charity Manor, Watertown, a daughter, Xayriss Isadora.
SEELMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 6, 2019, to Monica and Chad Seelman, Copenhagen, a daughter, Jade Lyn.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2019, to Jodi Blair and Jordan Smith, Brownville, a son, Dean Alexander.
SWANSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 24, 2019, to Alicia and Andrew Swanson, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Paislee Elizabeth Rae.
THERRIEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 20, 2019, to Ashley Bacon and William Therrien Jr., Copenhagen, a daughter, Mya Evelyn.
TURCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 19, 2019, to Brandi Hoffman and Jason Turck Sr., Lowville, a son, James Kenneth.
VANCAMP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 15, 2019, to Ashley Fitzgerald and Tyler VanCamp, Watertown, a son, Lucas Tyler.
WADSWORTH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 15, 2019, to Megan Miller and Brett Wadsworth, Port Leyden, a son, Case David.
YANKOVSKI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 18, 2019, to Isaac and Josephina Yankovski, Theresa, a daughter, Rosalina Joy.
