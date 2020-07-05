Births
AINSWORTH — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 25, 2020, to Steven Ainsworth and Mykal Granger, Carthage, a son, Steven Christopher.
BOONE – In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 18, 2020, to Cristina Nichols, Watertown, a daughter, Malani Grace.
ELLINGWOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 19, 2020, to Alesha Murphy and Brian Ellingwood,Fort Drum, a daughter, Payton Rayne.
KIBLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 20, 2020, to Rebecca Monaghan, Watertown, a son, Aidan James.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 17, 2020, to Julie Walling and John King III, Black River, a daughter, Ava Antonia.
LASHOMB — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 16, 2020, to David and Ashley LaShomb, Potsdam, a daughter, Maia Lynn.
LYNCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2020, to Krystin Holliday and Zachary Lynch, Watertown, a daughter, Gemma Anne.
LYNCH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 16, 2020, to Eric and Stephanie Lynch, Canton, a son, Alexander Paul.
MACKIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 8, 2020, to Steven and Samantha Mackin, Russell, a son, Wyatt.
MILLS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 19, 2020, to Tkoiya and Dwaney Mills, Watertown, a son, Kylo Vernon.
MORAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2020, to Kristina Gould and Joshua Moran, Clayton, a son, Griffin William.
NEFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 14, 2020, to Britnee Borba and Boyce Neff III, Watertown, a daughter, Aurora Moon.
ROBERTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2020, to Eric and Jeffrey Roberts, Fineview, a daughter, Mia Sonia.
PERCY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 18, 2020, to Moriah and Michael Percy Jr., Black River, a daughter, Alani Jane.
POMERVILLE — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 26, 2020, to Mark and Staci Pomerville, Carthage, a daughter, Charlotte Grace.
RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 16, 2020, to Kayla Rodriguez and Roel Rodriguez Espinoza, Carthage, a son, Mateo Joseph.
ROGERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 16, 2020, to Samantha Rogers, Watertown, a daughter, Josephine Alysse.
RUDD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 19, 2020, to Elizabeth and Jason Rudd, Rodman, a son, Hunter George.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center Watertown, June 23, 2020, to Patricia Daniels and Levi Smith, a son, Liam James Howard.
SNYDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 18, 2020, to Ariel and Jeffrey Snyder, Rodman, a son, Elliot Mitchell.
STANTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 17, 2020, to Kerry and Mathew Stanton, Watertown, a son, Mathew Joseph.
STRADER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 21, 2020, to Meaghan and Jacob Strader, Watertown, a son, Patrick Jacob.
WALLACE-CRONK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2020, to Bryana Cronk and Victor Wallace, Watertown, a daughter, Norah Evelyn-River.
WALLING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 18, 2020, to Kaitlin and Ben Walling, Fort Drum, a son, Oliver Lane.
WALTERS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 11, 2020, to Theodore and Alainna Walters, Gouverneur, a son, Holden Theodore.
WRIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2020, to Katie and David Wright, Watertown, a daughter, Abigail Marie.
