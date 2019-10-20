Births
BARNETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 2, 2019, to Melissa and Richard Barnett, Fort Drum, a daughter, Yesenia Adalynn.
CLEMENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 4, 2019, to Kelly and James Clement, Deferiet, a daughter, Dallas Jean.
FAHD — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 4, 2019, to Tiffany Chapman and Jonathan Fahd, Massena, a daughter, Tessa Elizabeth.
FREEMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2019, to Ashley Neely and Troy Freeman, Adams, a son, Braxton Henry.
HARRIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 7, 2019, to Peter Harris and Maggie French, Philadelphia, a daughter, Nina Ivelisse.
KLOPFENSTEIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 4, 2019, to Katrina and Joshua Klopfenstein, Fort Drum, a daughter, Mariabella Garcio.
KONDRACKI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 15, 2019, to Edward and Carinda Kondracki, Carthage, a daughter, Mila Reigh.
LANDON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 29, 2019, to Savannah Moreau and Gage Landon, Massena, a son, Greyson Michael-George.
MCKENN — In Carthage Area Hospital, to Shane and Mollie McKenna, Carthage, a son, Rory Shane.
PUGA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2019, to Maria and Jose Puga, Fort Drum, a daughter, Honor Noel.
ROACH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 5, 2019, to Ashlie Stranahan and Robert Roach, Watertown, a son, Noah Michael.
RYAN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 4, 2019, to Samantha Ann Ryan, Massena, a son, Kingston James.
STOKES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 7, 2019, to Bethany Bigelow, Gouverneur, and Zachary Stokes, Watertown, a son, Lee Ryan.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 9, 2019, to Melissa Daniels and Tre Thomas, Watertown, a daughter, O’mariona Grace.
TIBBLES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 3, 2019, to Rebecca Abrams and Brandon Tibbles, Adams Center, a daughter, Lilah Hope.
TROMBLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 8, 2019, to Heather Trombley, Natural Bridge, a son, Jaxon Patrick.
TSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 8, 2019, to Jasmin and Kodzo Tse, Watertown, a daughter, Amy Samantha.
WARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 5, 2019, to Brianna and Brenden Ward, Gouverneur, a daughter, Elyse Morgan.
