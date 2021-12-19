Births
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2021, to Chevy and Brett Baker, a son, Jensen Lee Merwon.
BARTOLO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 29, 2021, to Nicole and Bryce Bartolo, Adams, a daughter, Victoria Leigh Ann.
BASILA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 4, 2021, to Lumiere Mboyo and Joseph Basila, Watertown, a daughter, Manel Bafeti.
BILLHARDT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2021, to Kaylee Ashley and Mason Billhardt, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Alina Marie-Ellen.
ELLIOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2021, to Trinity Paul and Levi Elliott, Watertown, a daughter, Rynn Lee.
HOLLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2021, to Julie Doucette and Jay Holland, Watertown, a daughter, Haley Rose.
MCGUIRE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2021, to Hayley and Christopher McGuire, Fort Drum, a son, Carson Lucas.
NERN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 1, 2021, to Kelsey Eames, Watertown, a daughter, Charlotte Jean.
RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 30, 2021, to Jordan and Angelo Rodriguez, Watertown, a daughter, Evelyn Grace.
ROUNTREE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 1, 2021, to Heather Shaw and Geoffery Rountree, LaFargeville, a daughter, Lauren Nicole.
SABILLON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 29, 2021, to Alyssa and Kevin Sabillon, a son, Kevin Renee Jr.
SCHAFER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2021, to Alexis and Jon Schaefer, Watertown, a son, Huson Tyler.
WESOLOWSKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 29, 2021, to Courtney Curley and Nicholas Wesolowski, Evans Mills, a daughter, Gabriella Beck.
YOUSEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 2, 2021, to Jazmyn Mills and Bradley Yousey, Dexter, a sonn, Jaymison William.
