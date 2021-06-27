Births
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 13, 2021, to Molly and Joseph Brown, Evans Mills, a son, Oliver James.
CHATTERTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 14, 2021, to Melissa and Justin Chatterton, Watertown, twin sons, Oliver Lawrence and Sebastian Tobias.
CLARK — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 17, 2021, to Damian Clark and Heather Hancock, Lowville, a son, Maverik Hayes.
HOLLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 13, 2021, to Leilani Garcia and Gary Holle II, Watertown, a daughter, Annalise Lourdes.
HOLLENBECK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 10, 2021, to Kelsey Austin and Jason Hollenbeck, Newton Falls, a daughter, Breelynn Marie Josephine.
KEALY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 12, 2021, to Alyssa and Matthew Kealy, Watertown, a daughter, Aubrey Roase.
KESSLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 16, 2021, to Kaydehn and Aidan Kessler, Watertown, a son, Aaron Jaime.
LECLAIRE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2021, Rebekah and Derek LeClaire, Theresa, a son, Nathan Alexander.
MILLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 16, 2021, to Kurt Miller and Jeanne LaRock, Harrisville, a son, Charles Winfield.
PITRE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2021, to Morgan and David Pitre, Dexter, a son, Porter Leigh.
POUND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 15, 2021, to Brittany and Cody Pound, Calcium, a daughter, Ellie Elaine.
RENWICK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 10, 2021, to Evan and Deana Renwick, Canton, a daughter, Madison Jean.
SCHWEITZER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 14, 2021, to Megan and Jacob Schweitzer, Dexter, a son, Grant Joseph.
SINGLETON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 16, 2021, to Latesha and Johnathan Singleton, Fort Drum, a son, Sebastian Lee.
SNYDER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 19, 2021, to Dustin Snyder and Madison Smith, Carthage, a daughter, Quinn Ivy.
SULLIVAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 16, 2021, to Kelly and Jonathon Sullivan, Watertown, a son, Finlee Jeremy.
TURNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 10, 2021, to Harlie Jenne, Philadelphia, and Anthony Turner, Gouverneur, a son, Owen Robert.
VANPATTEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 14, 2021, to Michaela Van Patten, Watertown, a son, Braedyn Hunter.
VASCONCELLOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 13, 2021, to Jaycee and Phazon Vasconcellos, Evans Mills, a daughter, Adelynn Rosemary.
WHITCOMB — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 14, 2021, to Danielle and Jamie Whitcomb, Watertown, a son, Asher Gray.
