Births
ARMSTRONG — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 19, 2020, to Tyler Armstrong and Pamela Fifield, Potsdam, a son, Abel Paul.
BIDWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 30, 2020, to Jessica Barringer and Ryan Bidwell, Watertown, a son, Damion James.
BRIGGS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 21, 2020, to Randy Briggs and Jaime-Lynn Webb, Canton, a son, Reid Lakelyn.
CHALMERS-MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2020, to Elizabeth and Phillip Chalmers-Miller, Evans Mills, a daughter, Ava-Lynn.
COFFEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 27, 2020, to Shelly Caputo and Dillon Coffey, Russell, a son, Ryker Larry.
DAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 24, 2020, to Kelsey and Christopher Day, Watertown, a daughter, Rory Barbara.
DOBSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 31, 2020, to Ashley and Daniel Dobson, Watertown, a son, David Brooks.
FRETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2020, to Maileny and Darren Frett, Watertown, a daughter, D’Kari Grace.
GRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 24, 2020, to Nykeia and Andrew Gray, Carthage, a daughter, Roux Ensley.
HOLLENBECK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 2, 2020, to Kelsey L. Austin and Jason A. Hollenbeck, Newton Falls, a daughter, Bella Elizabeth.
KENNY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 16, 2020, to Nicholas and Megan Kenny, Potsdam, a daughter, Madelynn Mina.
KILIONSKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 31, 2020, to Donielle and Andrew Kilionski, Dexter, a son, Camden Robert.
MARION — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 23, 2020, to Jill Timpson, Watertown, a daughter, Willow Amari.
MONETTE— In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 13, 2020, to Aaron and Stephanie Monette, Norfolk, a daughter, Chloe Elizabeth.
GARCIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2020, to Toni and Ricardo Garcia, Watertown, a son, Ricardo James.
HONEYWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 27, 2020, to Amanda and Matthew Honeywell, Ogdensburg, a son, Lincoln Timothy.
LITTLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2020, to Kimberly and Richard Little, Chaumont, a daughter, Anniston Marie.
RAMOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 23, 2020, to Michelle Griffis and Angel Ramos, Carthage, a son, Xavier Roldan.
SAMSON SECH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 30, 2020, to Rebecca Finley, Watertown, a son, Xander Michael.
SPARKS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 26, 2020, to Kristen and Maxwell Sparks, Mannsville, a son, Grady Patrick.
SHIPMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 26, 2020, to Cassandra and Nolan Shipman, Evans Mills, a daughter, Lucille Amara-Lynn.
VALENZUELA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 30, 2020, to Michelyn Meadows and Austin Valenzuela, Evans Mills, a daughter, Aria Ember Fay.
VANDUESEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 29, 2020, to Danielle and Brian Van Dusen, Adams, a daughter, Blaire Lynn.
