Births
ARAUJO ARIAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 25, 2022, to Lucille Arias Medrano and Daivi Arauho Castillo, Fort Drum, a daughter, Deimary Lucir.
CASTANEDA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 1, 2022, to Yazmin and John Castaneda Jr., Fort Drum, a son, Mateo Leo.
FARNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2022, to Rachael Kaban and Cody Farney, Lowville, a son, Caden Lynn.
FORSYTHE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 8, 2022, to Colleen and Joshua Forsythe, Heuvelton,a son, Oliver Joel.
GEROW — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 29, 2022, to James and Hannah Gerow, Lowville, a daughter, McKinlee Rose.
GROVE — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 29, 2022, to Lauren Grove, Carthage, a daughter, Madelyn Lee.
HAMLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 31, 2022, to Marisa and Joseph Hamlin, Watertown, a daughter, Giada Grace.
HARDY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 28, 2022, to Jessica Barr and Ryan Hardy, Watertown, a son, Dax Conway.
HODGES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 30, 2022, to Melissa Roldan and Dariyon Hodges, Watertown, a daughter, Dallas Emjay.
MCDONALD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 29, 2022, to Jasmine and Justin McDonald, Evans Mills, a son, Cohen David.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 2, 2022, to Chasity Miller, Watertown, a daughter, Luxie Hope-Faith.
RODRIGUEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 30, 2022, to Aleecea and Benjamin Rodriguez Jr., Fort Drum, a son, Lazarus James.
ROSHIA — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 4, 2022, to Andrew Roshia and Amanda Brown, Watertown, a son, Jaxon Joseph.
SOPER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 2, 2022, to Chelsea-Jo and Austin Soper, Fort Drum, a son, Zayne Elias.
UPTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 1, 2022, to Irina and Charles Upton, Clayton, a daughter, Cornelia Eleanor.
VALADEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 31, 2022, to Jenelle Stine, Redwood, and Frank Valadez, Clayton, a son, Charles John.
VELEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 27, to Claudia and Josean Velez Vazquez, Fort Drum, a son, Johan Volodymer.
