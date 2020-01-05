Births
ASHLEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 15, 2019, to Stephanie and Jesse Ashley, Ogdensburg, a son, Ryker Joseph.
AUSTIN — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 8, 2019, to Skyler and Scotty Austin, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Bella LeeAnn.
BARLEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 7, 2019, to Stephanie Legault and Christopher Lee Barley, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Hannah Lee.
BELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 21, 2019, to Kerstin and Robert Bell II, Edwards, a daughter, Reign Tailor.
BERRIZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 25, 2019, to Cody and Kalee Berriz, Carthage, a son, Odin Robert.
BERRY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 14, 2019, to Ashley Somesla and Jeremy Berry, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Elena Lynn-Marie.
BOUCHEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 12, 2019, to Melissa and Colin Bouchey, Ogdensburg, a son, Eyra Sharrow.
BOYER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 12, 2019, to Emily and Scott Boyer, Ogdensburg, a son, Eljay Joseph.
BURKE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 5, 2019, to Tasha Streit and David Burke, Canton, a daughter, Wren Elizabeth Lynn.
COX — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 30, 2019, to Jordyn Staves and Bradley Cox, Gouverneur, twin daughters, Everly Ann and Harper Lynn.
DANIEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 24, 2019, to Mya and Dominick, a son, Maverick Michael.
DELOSH — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 3, 2019, to Heather and Tyler Delosh, Heuvelton, a son, Easton Wallace.
DENNY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 14, 2019, to Morgan LaBarge and Shawn Denny, Morristown, a daughter, Jaidee Elayne.
DUFFY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 9, 2019, to Lillian Skelly and Ethan Burwell, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Amelia Bree Anne.
ENNIS — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 11, 2019, to Ruth Green and Sean Ennis, Ogdensburg, a son, Dominic Axtel.
FITZPATRICK — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 15, 2019, to Sarah Fitzpatrick and Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Audrey Acacia.
FLUELLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2019, to Janellie and Jamar Fluellen, Fort Drum, a son, Jayden Jose.
FULLER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 14, 2019, to Alyssa and Paul Fuller Jr., Lisbon, a son, Colt Milton.
GAGNON — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 25, 2019, to DeAyana Cota and William Gagnon, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Aaliyah-Rae Ann.
GILLMAN — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 15, 2019, to Randi Gillman and Michael Lipinsky, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Remi Kimberly.
HARPER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 14, 2019, to Chelsea Gardner and William Harper, Ogdensburg, a son, William Yancey Arnold.
HEATON — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 24, 2019, to Hillary and Brett Heaton, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Haven Bristol.
HICKS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 23, 2019, to Kayla and Brendon Hicks, Watertown, a son, Grayson Maleki.
HOLLAND — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 15, 2019, to Taylor Teriele and James Holland, Ogdensburg, a son, Carter James.
HOLMES — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 18, 2019, to Cortney and Jesse Holmes, Madrid, a son, Logan Walter.
LAFLAIR – In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 2, 2019, to Katlin LaFlair and Aaron Spanbauer, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Avery Grace.
LAWRENCE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 9, 2019, to Chelsea and Kyle Lawrence, Madrid, a son, Parker Reese.
LEGAULT — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 8, 2019, to Tiffany and Coleman Legault Sr., Ogdensburg, a daughter, Zara Awna.
MASON — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 1, 2019, to Jasmine Mason, Hammond, a son, Atlas Albert-Reid.
MOORE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 19, 2019, to Ashley Youngs and Sean Moore, Ogdensburg, a son, Kaesen Michael-Paul.
MOSER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 18, 2019, to Stephanie and Brian Moser, Castorland, a daughter, Olive Noel.
NICHOLS — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 2, 2019, to Shawna Burnham and Bruce Nichols, Ogdensburg, a son, Mason Ray.
PACELLA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 18, 2019, to Sherry Rowland and Michael Pacella, Watertown, a daughter, Annabelle Marie.
PARKER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 10, 2019, to Hope Gladle and Dylan Parker, Rensselaer Falls, a son, Colton.
PAUL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 23, 2019, to Carrie Wetherell, Watertown, a daughter, Ivy Rayne.
PUTNEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 2, 2019, to Shaina MacIntosh and Kevin Putney, Lisbon, a son, Asa D.
ROES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 19, 2019, to Brittany and Jacob Roes, Watertown, a daughter, Everlee Jane.
SEGOUIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2019, to Lindsey Rhone, Carthage, a daughter, Charlotte Ruth.
SEGURA GOODRICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 25, 2019, to Jisselle Goodrich Rodriguez and Nathaniel Segura West, Watertown, a son, Alvin Jafet.
SHAVER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 2, 2019, to Shelbey Moore and Dustin Shaver, Heuvelton, a son, Camden John.
SMITH — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 17, 2019, to Heidi and Mark Smith, Canton, a son, Carson Floyd.
SOLURI-HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 19, 2019, to KatieRose Soluri and Dylan Howard, Watertown, a son, Kasey James.
STONER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2019, to Aubrey and Corey Stoner, Watertown, a daughter, Mia Rachel.
SWEET — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 19, 2019, to Tabatha Miles and Keith Sweet, Watertown, a son, Grayson Michael.
TRACY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 21, 2019, to Laura Irvine and Thomas Tracy, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Nyya Evalin.
VANEPPS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 25, 2019, to Ryan and Chantel VanEpps, Carthage, a daughter, Maya Grace.
WORMWOOD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 24, 2019, to Joseph and LeAnna Wormwood, Castorland, a daughter, Haisley Jo.
