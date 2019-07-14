Births
ABRAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, June 30, 2019, to Jessica Rogers and Timothy Abrams, Theresa, a son, Luca Charles.
ALDRICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 2, 2019, to Aimee and Brandon Aldrich, Watertown, a daughter, Charlotte Grace.
AUSTIN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 2, 2019, to Stacie and Trevor Austin, Massena, a son, Dakota Murray.
BEYER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 6, 2019, to Cortney and Troy Beyer, Glenfield, a daughter, Brinley Rose.
BICE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 24, 2019, to Alexis and John Bice, Glenfield, a daughter, Adaleine Jade.
BIRD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 28, 2019, to Megan Parish and William Bird, Mannsville, a daughter, Rylee Jo.
BLACK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 19, 2019, to Miranda and Harry Black, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Maizie Marie.
BLACKWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 29, 2019, to Kaylee and Mitchell Blackwell, Dexter, a son, Ryker Patrick.
BONOMO — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 18, 2019, to Twila Lyndaker and Lyle Bonomo, Lowville, a daughter, Shanelle Anne.
BRANDON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2019, to Maiah-Lin Parks and Tajemar Brandon, Wateertown, a daughter, Ellianah Rose.
CAMERON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, June 26, 2019, to Whitney Ashley and Jeremiah Cameron, Madrid, a daughter, Remington Odette.
CAMIDGE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 26, 2019, to Kara Marks and Dylan Camidge, Carthage, a son, Ryan Douglas.
DANN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 10, 2019, to Cheyenne Morse and Sawyer Dann, Croghan, a son, Cameron Alan.
DAVOY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 13, 2019, to Tracie and David Davoy Jr., Croghan, a son, Lucas Arlon.
DEGRAW — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 22, 2019, to Christina Lynn DeGraw, Lowville, a son, Creedence Alexander Martin.
DRAKE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 2, 2019, to Amanda and Nicholas Drake, North Hudson, a son, Lincoln Nicholas.
FAHEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 3, 2019, to Kariss and Tyler Fahey, Lowville, a son, Kaideric Bryce.
FANCHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 29, 2019, to Mikaylli and Scott Fancher Jr., Watertown, a son, Marcus Michael.
FARNEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 5, 2019, to Zeline and Luke Farney, Croghan, a son, Logan James.
FARR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 19, 2019, to Rachel and Robert Farr II, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Makinley Willow Grace.
FARR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 20, 2019, to Emilee Mooney and Eric Farr, Boonville, a son, Barrett Layne.
FREEMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 24, 2019, to Rachel and Douglas Freeman, Lowville, a daughter, Charlotte Rose.
HALKO — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 9, 2019, to Courtney Woodard and Derek Halko, Lowville, a son, Dorien Warner.
HERZIG — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 25, 2019, to Chanda Valis and Jacob Herzig, Brantingham, a daughter, Haven Yanni.
HILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 24, 2019, to Felicia Thayer and Justin Hill, Constableville, a son, Emmett Arthur.
HORNING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 28, 2019, to Beth and Derek Horning, Evans Mills, a son, Walter Lee.
HUTCHINS —In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 6, 2019, to Vicki Greene and Rssell Hutchins, Glenfield, a daughter, Victoria Ann.
JIANG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 28, 2019, to Hong Jiang and Wang Lap Suen, Watertown, a son, Jasper.
JONES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 21, 2019, to Katherine Mae Jones, Port Leyden, a daughter, Myrah Leigh.
KRAEGER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 31, 2019, to Sydnee and Edward Kraeger, Constableville, a son, Carl Francis.
LANE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 20, 2019, to Lindsey and Casey Lane, Watson, a son, Emmett Matthew.
LEE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 13, 2019, to Nicole and Patrick Lee, Croghan, a son, Clinton Robert.
LEWIS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 4, 2019, to Sara Baslow and Christopher Lewis, Port Leyden, a daughter, Kylie Ann.
LISK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 5, 2019, to Jessica and Alex Lisk, Lyons Falls, a son, Jameson Charles.
LUNA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 26, 2019, to Julianna and Gustavo Luna, Watertown, a daughter, Mia Belle.
MANUEL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 1, 2019, to Cierra Kathleen Tarr, Harrisville, a daughter, Juniper Grace.
MARTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 30, 2019, to Clarissa and Melvin Martin, Potsdam, a son, Asher Ian.
MARQUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 1, 2019, to Janysely Diaz-Rivera and Raul Marquez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Janylise.
MILLARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 11, 2019, to Angela and Michael Millard, Glenfield, a son, Preston Ray.
MOORE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 25, 2019, to Amber and Kristopher Moore, Castorland, a son, Archie Lyle.
NILES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 15, 2019, to Elizabeth and Michael Niles, Boonville, a son, Auggie Scott.
RIVERS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 21, 2019, to Rebecca and Colby Rivers, Lowville, a son, Aiden James.
ROBERTS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 24, 2019, to Bethany Peck and Mark Roberts Jr., Lowville, a daughter, Evelyn June.
ROGGIE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 6, 2019, to Jaccilyn and Benjamin Roggie, Castorland, a daughter, McKinley Rose.
SCHALL — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 6, 2019, to Aaron Schall and Chelsea Draper, Carthage, a son, Ryker.
SOUVA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 27, 2019, to Noelle McCall and Lee Souva, Lowville, a daughter, Alexandra Brooke.
SPERRY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 18, 2019, to Heather Gydesen and Cody Sperry, Forestport, a son, Wyatt Scott.
SULLIVAN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 3, 2019, to Marlise and Ryan Sullivan, Norwood, a daughter, Rosemary Elizabeth.
TANZINI — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 4, 2019, to William Tanzini and Lindsay Woods, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Esmae Lou.
THOMAS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 25, 2019, to Brittany Moshier and Tyler Thomas, Constableville, a daughter, Payton Amelia.
TUCKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 29, 2019, to Caitlin Eselin and Brandon Tucker, Adams Center, a daughter, Haizin Ann.
TURCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 18, 2019, to Jessic aand Brian Turck, Watson, a son, Greyson James.
WHITE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, June 23, 2019, to Acacia and Joshua White, Madrid, a daughter, Amelia Irene.
WHITTIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 25, 2019, to Zoey Whittier, Watertown, and Darrell Ford, Fort Drum, a daughter, Josette Norah.
WILKERSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 29, 2019, to Tiffani Waddell and Samuel Wilkerson, Lowville, a son, Liam Jay.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 26, 2019, to Lydia and Matthew Young, Carthage, a daughter, Burke Elizabeth.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 17, 2019, to Emily and Elliott Zehr, Lowville, a son, Everett James.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 19, 2019, to Summer and Scott Zehr, Watertown, a daughter, Brooke Marie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.