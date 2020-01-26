Births
BATSFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2020, to Brooklyn Batsford, Watertown, a son, Grayson Stiles.
BECKMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2020, to Kathryn and Sean Beckman, Carthage, a daughter, Mary Kathleen.
CUTWAY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, to Elizabeth Cutway and Carter Cutway, Hammond, a daughter, Lily Isabella.
FOLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 9, 2020, to Alexis Foley, Watertown, a son, Aaron Jeorge.
GONZALES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2020, to Linsi and Isaac Gonzales, Evans Mills, a daughter, Natalie Faith.
HASENAUER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Jan. 6, 2020, to Emily Hasenauer and Matthew Hasenauer, Potsdam, a daughter, Harper Frances.
HAZEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2020, to Gina Briggs and Brian Hazen, Watertown, a son, Remington Oliver.
HOOVER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medial Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 9, 2020, to Bailey Dean and Dylan Hoover, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Ezra Lynn.
JOHNSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 6, 2020, to Heather and Thomas Johnson, Fort Drum, twin daughter, Lily Kay, and son, Landon Wayne.
LAWLEE — In Samaritan Medial Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2020, to Dianna and Bernard Lawlee, Dexteedr, a son, Declan Patrick.
MAHONEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 10, 2020, to Emily Rayburn and Kevin Mahoney, Ogdensburg, a son, Wyatt James.
MILES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2020, to Lynne Luxem and John Miles, Watertown, a son, Atticus Michael.
MURPHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2020, to Crystle Robinson, Watertown, a son, Qasim Robert.
SAMPSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 5, 2020, to Destiny Hull and Cody Sampson, Theresa, a daughter, Maddison Paige.
SAMZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2020, to Dakotah and Brandon Samz, a son, Aiden Henry.
TOMASSO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 8, 2020, to Samantha Tomasso and Richard Tomasso, Ogdensburg, a son, Angelo A.
