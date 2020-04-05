Births
BENDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 20, 2020, to Melinda and Jeffrey Bender, Theresa, a son, Blake Allen.
COMINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Feb. 22, 2020, to Tyeshia Tripp, Martinsburg, a daughter, Abagayle Gean.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 19, 2020, to Hannah and Joshua Countryman Jr., Black River, a child, Amillia Jane.
COWAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 13, 2020, to Rochelle Cowan, Croghan, a daughter, Myra Lynne.
DEGGES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 20, 2020, to Stacey Goodwin and Kody Degges, Fort Drum, a son, Carson Chance Skidmore.
DOSZTAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 8, 2020, to Coralyn and Isiah Dosztan, Glenfield, a son, Christian Patrick.
FAYLE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 3, 2020, to Melia and Colin Fayle, Lowville, a son, Ellis Joseph.
GEROW — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 18, 2020, to Hannah and James Gerow, Lowville, a son, Levi James.
HAYES — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 24, 20202, to Justin and Abigail Hayes, Evans Mills, a son, Jace River.
HIRSCHEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 14, 2020, to Katlyn and Jon Hirschey, Adams Center, a son, Mason David.
KULP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 21, 2020, to Jaz and Randy Kulp, Gouverneur, a son, Rex Lee.
LEE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 17, 2020, to Katelyn Cardinal and Michael Lee, Turin, a daughter, Olivia Grace.
MAKUCH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 27, 2020, to Olivia Kriwox and Drew Makuch, Glenfield, a daughter, Mia Grace.
MARTIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 15, 2020, to Robin and Wyett Martin, Port Leyden, a daughter, Gracelynn Ann.
MCCLAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 20, 2020, to Christina Phillips and Anthony McClaine, Pulaski, a daughter, Kinsley Annette.
MELLNITZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 22, 2020, to Nikolas Mellnitz and Chelsey Zehr, Castorland, a son, Destrey Derek Mellnitz.
NAGY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 25, 2020, to Tiffany Williams and Chase Nagy, Glenfield, a son, Beau Chase.
ROBERTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 19, 2020, to Samantha Van Vranken, Rodman, a son, Jameson Tedd Scott.
ROHE — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 27, 2020, to Miranda and David Rohe Jr., Gouverneur, a daughter, Ariella Elyse.
ROUCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 17, 2020, to Bryanna and Thomas Rouch, Carthage, a daughter, Emory Rose.
SANTAMOUR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 9, 2020, to Hiedi and Caleb Santamour, Copenhagen, a son, Isaac Conrad.
STRUBLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 14, 2020, to Sierra and Derick Struble, Fort Drum, a daughter, Juliette Piper.
THOMAS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 3, 2020, to Chelsea and Jason Thomas, Harrisville, a son, Jace Carter.
TURIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 18, 2020, to Johnna and Ryan Lane, Turin, a daughter, Makenna Ryan.
VARGAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2020, to Amanda and Lorenzo Vargas, Fort Drum, a daughter, Daniella Estelle.
WEBER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 15, 2020, to Ellen Eastman and Andrew Weber, Greig, a daughter, Blake Lynn.
WHITMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 19, 2020, to Callista and Christopher Whitman, Theresa, a son, Miles Huntley.
WULFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2020, to Crystal and Bradley Wulff, Black River, a son, Hunter John.
