Births
AGUSTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 6, 2019, to Allison Pfander and Elijah Agustin, Philadelphia, a daughter, Maliah Kehlani-Rae.
ALLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2019, to Courtney and Jacob Allen, Black River, a son, Jonah Matthew.
BAUER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2019, to Rachel Harper and Paul Bauer 2nd, a daughter, Josephina Bryelle.
CARLISLE-MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 8, 2019, to Jasmine Johnson and Dejan Carlisle-Miller, Fort Drum, a son, Damien Kedar.
CARTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 6, 2019, to Amirah and DaeJon Carter, a son, Ace Armani.
JENSEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 8, 2019, to Brittani Vrooman and Daniel Jensen, Watertown, a daughter, Laila Ann-Marie.
MORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2019, to Desiree and Jordan More, Lafargeville, a son, Tristian Scott.
PERKINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 6, 2019, to Jessica and Edward Perkins Jr., Philadelphia, a daughter, Skylar Olivia.
RICHARDSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2019, to Katie and Eric Richardson, Depauville, a daughter, Cora Lea.
ROBERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2019, to Arabi and James Roberson, Fort Drum, a son, Kyson Jy’aire.
SANFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 8, 2019, to Courtney Gates, Watertown and Dustin Sanford, Carthage, a son, Cam Patrick.
SCEE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 12, 2019, to Britany and Shane Scee, Watertown, a son, Bennett Joseph.
SINGLETARY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 6, 2019, to Bridget and Kenneth Singletary Jr., Watertown, a daughter, Kenna Samantha Joy.
TAYLOR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 12, 2019, to Hansel and Naomi Taylor, Watertown, a daughter, Israel Naoya.
WARREN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 15, 2019, to Andrew Warren and Trista Snyder, Brier Hill, a daughteer, Quinn Avery.
WHEELER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2019, to Christine and Krystal Wheeler, Sackets Harbor, a son, Jude Lawrence.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2019, to Devon Willmart and Kyle Young, Potsdam, a daughter, Spencer Devina Claire.
