Births
BEAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2022, to Mercedes Stevens and Austin Beam, Watertown, a son, Theodin Marz.
BEYER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 8, 2022, to Crystal Schneider and Michael Beyer, Croghan, a son, Braydon Michael.
CALLOWAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2022, to Erica and Steven Calloway Jr., Copenhagen, a son, Malikai Grey.
CASEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2022, to Morgan and Benjamin Casey, Harrisville, a son, Carsyn Jack.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2022, to Vannessa Gerstenschlager and Bert Countryman, Watertown, a daughter, Isobella Ruth.
CREIGHTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 17, 2022, to Brian and Heidi Creighton, Rodman, a son, Connor Leon.
ELMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2022, to Taylor Marino and Michael Elmer, Watertown, a son, Oliver Wade.
FAGERSTROM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2022, to Savannah and Caleb Fagerstrom, Evans Mills, a daughter, Miriam Grace.
GINGERICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 10, 2022, to Amanda and Christopher Gingerich, Ellisburg, a daughter, Woodlynn Grace.
GRIFFIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2022, to Makenzie and Thomas Griffin, Watertown, a son, Jack.
HOFFMANN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 4, 2022, to Stephanie Brunet and Eric Hoffmann, Dexter, a son, Colt Edward.
JACKSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2022, to Tayny and Kisimir Jackson, Fort Drum, a son, Ambrose Saint.
LAPP — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 16, 2022, to Alia and David Lapp Jr., Carthage, a daughter, Kay Christine.
LOPEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 13, 2022, to Christopher Cangelosi and Megan Lopez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Caliope Raven-Lyn.
LOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2022, to Bryanna Moore, Adams, and Ryan Lott, Chenango Forks, a daughter, Isabeau Marie Tina.
MULRENIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 8, 2022, to Jessica and David Mulrenin, Fort Drum, a son, Jonathan Rupert.
NORTHROP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 6, 2022, to Shacarri and Ethan Northrop, Adams, a son, Aadrik.
SLACK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2022, to Jessica Bare and Kenneth Slack, Watertown, a son, Levi David-Clifford.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2022, to Miah McBroom and Terry Smith III, Watertown, a son, Kylo Jo.
THORNTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2022, to Krista Wooverton, Watertown, a son, Odin Kristopher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.