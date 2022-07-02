Births
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2022, to Jayme and William Baker, Philadelphia, a son, Emmett James.
BEUTEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 20, 2022, to Haley Countryman and Rodney Beutel II, Adams, a daughter, Rylie Evelyn.
BIRHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2022, to Cheyenne Burns and Bryson Birht Sr., Watertown, a daughter, Itaska Gabrielle-Walker.
CLARK — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 26, 2022, to Damian Clark and Heather Hancock, Lowville, a son, Watson Jay.
DENNEE — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 21, 2022, to Damion and Taylor Dennee, Castorland, a daughter, Emmalynn Jean.
DOBSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 20, 2022, to Kelly Hull and Joseph Dobson, Watertown, a daughter, Aubriana Dianne.
DOYLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2022, to Laci Doyle, Watertown, a son, Micah Samuel.
JULIUS — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 23, 2022, to Tobie and Kathryn Julius, Watertown, a son, Peter Robert.
NOWAK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2022, to Sierra and Marcus Nowak, Fort Drum, a son, Luca Andrew.
PRESLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2022, to Carrie and Theodore Presley, Croghan, a son, Xavian Franklin.
RIVERA FRITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2022, to Emily Frith and Christian Rivera Corona, a son, Jared Emilio.
SAUER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 24, 2022, to Bryson and Kasidee Sauer, Lowville, a daughter, Octavia Jean.
SESSOMS— In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 20, 2022, to Katelyn Sala and Gabriel Sessoms, Watertown, a daughter, Hazel Averie.
THOMPSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2022, to Victoria Tassone and Nathan Thompson, LaFargeville, a son, Owen Allen-Vincent.
VALIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 24, 2022, to Beth and Terrence Valis, Port Leyden, a daughter, Riley Jane.
WIDRICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2022, to Terrah and Jacob Widrick, Watertown, a son, Beckett Rhodes.
