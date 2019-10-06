Births
BRAXTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2019, to Akira Hughes and Deonte Braxton, Watertown, twin sons, Deon Landon and Dru Laron.
BRITTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2019, to Amanda and Joseph Britton, Lacona, a daughter, Briar Runa.
BUSBY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 20, 2019, to Carrie and Phillip Busby, Fort Drum, a son, Aric Draco.
CRONK — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 25, 2019, to Shelby and Dale Cronk, Gouverneur, a daughter, Adalynn Grace.
FILLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2019, to Emily and Joseph Filley, Watertown, a daughter, Charlotte Mary.
HENDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2019, to Alexis Henderson, Watertown, a daughter, Kendall Raelynn.
JOHNSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 20, 2019, to Heather and Jacob Johnson, Fort Drum, a son, Elias Michael.
KERST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 20, 2019, to Shanna Knight and Grant Kerst, Watertown, a daughter, Elise Rose.
MACHUCA RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 19, 2019, to Nathalie Rodriguez Melendez and Wilbert Machuca Davila, Fort Drum, a son, Giovanni Xavier.
PETRIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2019, to Leslie Deysenroth and Anthony Petrie, Lorraine, a daughter, Toni Kay.
REID — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 22, 2019, to Karen Congdon and Jay Reid, Watertown, a daughter, Riley Elizabeth.
SHOEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 22, 2019, to Sarah Gydesen and Justin Shoen, Lorraine, a son, Roman James.
VIGLIOTTI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2019, to Laura and Joseph Vigliotti, Carthage, a son, Matteo Timothy.
WHITE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 9, 2019, to Jamie and Eric White, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Ella Sue.
WING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 19, 2019, to Misti Bigwarfe and Stephen Wing, Gouverneur, a son, Nolan John.
