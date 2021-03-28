Births
BAILEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2021, to Ariana and Jahmal Bailey, Watertown, a daughter, Harlow Grace.
BLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Dae-sha and Oscar Blair, Watertown, a daughter, Kalture L.
CABRERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Makenzie and Julious Cabrera, Watertown, a son, Josiah Julious.
CHAVES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Mary and Dustin Chaves, Fort Drum, a son, Liam Anthony.
CHAVEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2021, to Merari and Silvestre Chavez, Watertown, a son, Sebastian.
CHIPP — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 20, 2021, to Jeremy Chip II and Lindsey Robbins, Watertown, a son, Remy Christian.
COLEMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Nicole and Jamie Coleman, a son, Cooper Jameson.
CRAWFORD — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 9, 2021, to Katelyn Dusharm and Tyler Crawford, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Brayleigh Jean.
DEMO — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 17, 2021, to Kyle Demo and Jenna Sheehan, Beaver falls, a son, Cooper Randall.
DURHAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Ashley and Jeffrey Durham, Harrisville, a son, Jeffrey Thomas.
EMMONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 17, 2021, to Christina Dobson and Andrew Emmons, Watertown, a son, Riley Russell.
FRENCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 17, 2021, to Ashley and Michael French, Brownville, a son, Cobie Michael.
FULLERTON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 13, 2021, to David and April Fullerton, Hopkinton, a son, Gabriel David.
HEBERT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 17, 2021, to Jay and Heather Hebert, a daughter, Skylar Ann.
JAMES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 15, 2021, to Maria and Jesse James, Theresa, a daughter, Juliette Mae.
MAROLF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2021, to Chanelle Savage and Allan Marolf, Theresa, a son, Silas Nelson.
PALLADINO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 18, 2021, to Krista Palladino, Watertown, a son, Matthias Angel.
ROBERTS — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 22, 2021, to Morgan and Jamie Roberts, Lowville, a daughter, Kaiah Savana-Jo.
SHUTTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 17, 2021, to Abby and Brian Shutter, Fort Drum, a son, Finn Lane.
SNYDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2021, to Brittany and Ryan Snyder, Carthage, a son, Everett Scott.
STEVENSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 20, 2021, to Ivan Stevenson and Angela Anchor, Cape Vincent, a son, Leon Alexander.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 16, 2021, to Rachel and Alex Thomas, Watertown, a son, Jameson Daniel.
WILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2021, to Brittany and Joseph Wilson, Redwood, a daughter, Annie-lise Joanne.
WOODARD — At home, March 11, 2021, to Taylor Mooney and Raymond Woodard, Watertown, a daughter, Lilyanna Rae-Ann.
