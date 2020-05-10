Births
APPLEBY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 25, 2020, to Sarah Sommer and Mark Appleby, Watertown, a son, Jackson Malcolm.
BARKLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 24, 2020, to Kelly Brow, Watertown, a son, Christopher Allen Pierce.
BROTHERTON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 24, 2020, to Nicole and Michael Brotherton, Lowville, a son, Logan Kenneth.
CHAMBERS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 9, 2020, to Kaileigh and Steven Chambers II, Massena, a daughter, Harley Elizabeth Rose.
FAHEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 13, 2020, to Karissa and Tyler Fahey, Lowville, a daughter, Onyx Rain.
FLACK — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 3, 2020, to Cory Flack and Madison Sebella, Evans Mills, a daughter, Bryn Leigh.
FOUNTAIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 3, 2020, to Justyn Fountain and Leslie Merrick, Madrid, a son, Giovanni Allen.
GOODMEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Kyle Goodmen, Black River, a daughter, Emerson Kate.
GRIFFIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 24, 2020, to Makenzie and Thomas Griffin, Watertown, a son, Thomas Edwin V.
GRUNAU — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 23, 2020, to Megan Cloe and Steen Grunau, Castorland, a daughter, Baily Aeryn.
HERRING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 21, 2020, to Kelsea and Alonzo Herring, Fort Drum, a son, Adonis Ra’Doe.
HONAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 16, 2020, to Myanna Gokey, Copenhagen, a daughter, Erieona Kathleen Olga.
HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 22, 2020, to Catrece Ford and Damian Howard, Watertown, a daughter, Caliana Amani Rose.
KROP — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 22, 2020, to Elizabeth Oneill-Krop and John Krop, Lowville, a son, Maxwell Benjamin.
LACOMB — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 1, 2020, to Desiree Dobransky and Richard Lacomb, Carthage, a daughter, Haylea Lynn.
LEE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 20, 2020, to Caitlin and Chad Lee, Lowville, a son, Nathan Donald.
LEWIS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 9, 2020, to Paige and Aaron Lewis, Hermon, a daughter, Wyilee Lynn.
MCDONALD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 1, 2020, to Rachael Barto and Kyle McDonald, Massena, a son, Easton James.
O’CONNELL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 14, 2020, to Lauren Hill and Logan O’Connell, Boonville, a daughter, Delilah Leanne Marie.
O’MARAH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 28, 2020, to Keisha Moore and Eric O’Marah, a son, Ronald John.
PECK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 26, 2020, to Ella Colvin-Williamson and Kyle Peck, Gouverneur, a daughter, Hazel Lauren.
RASMUSSEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 22, 2020, to Katie Loomis and Randy Rasmussen, Chaumont, a son, Remington Joseph.
ROOME — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 20, 2020, to Jacob and Tiffany Roome, Madrid, a son, Mason John.
ROTHENBURG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 24, 2020, to Brittany Drake, Richland, a son, Dante Charles LeeRoy.
SCHWEINBERG — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 24, 2020, to MaKayley Miller and Brian Schweinberg, Potsdam, a daughter, Sophia-Lynn Rose.
SILVA-VILLEGAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 27, 2020, to Viridiana and Rogelio Silva, Watertown, a son, Rogelio.
STRUCHEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 22, 2020, to Aubrey and Michael Struchen, Watertown, a son, Alexander Joseph.
VANCOUR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 2, 2020, to Cassandra Kirkbride and David Van Cour, Croghan, a son, Liam Wilburn.
VANPATTEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 20, 2020, to Jackie and Brian Vanpatten, Broonville, a daughter, Riley Sage.
WILDER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, March 17, 2020, to Caitlinn and Benjamin Wilder, Lowville, a daughter, Ariel Faith.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 24, 2020, to Kylie Haggerty and Jared Young, Theresa, a daughter, Amelia Katherine.
