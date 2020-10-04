Births
ANDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2020, to Marie and Gabriel Anderson, a daughter, Isabella Rose.
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2020, to Santina and Kyle Baker, Watertown, a daughter, Elsie Doldo.
BERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2020, to Melanie and Jeremy Berry, Bannsville, a son, Gary Trey.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Cente,r Watertown, Sept. 14, 2020, to Adrienne McMeekin and Cody Brown, Fort Drum, a son, Cooper Wesley.
BRUMFIELD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2020, to Emily and Tristin Brumfield, Fort Drum, a daughter, Amity Jay Maeve.
BURNETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2020, to Jasmine and Malik Burnett, Watertown, a daughter, Naiya Avani.
CHEAL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 24, 2020, to Kristen and Edward Cheal Jr., Carthage, a son, Remington Cole.
CHIRICO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 19, 2020, to Megan and Justin Chirico, Clayton, a son, Sawyer George.
CLAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2020, to Dominoe and Adam Clay, Carthage, a son, Ronon Michael.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2020, to Alyssa and Joshua Countryman, LaFargeville, a daughter, Lottie Ann.
DEIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2020, to Karen and Costa Deir, Carthage, a son, Oliver Henry.
ELLINGSWORTH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 18, 2020, to Sarah and Devon Ellingsworth, Chaumont, a son, Wyatt Patrick Wayne.
GONYOU — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 20, 2020, to Sheila Fifield and Mark Gonyou, Massena, a son, Robert James.
HALL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 18, 2020, to Amber Gardner and Adam Hall, Massena, a daughter, Autumn.
HARE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2020, to Kristi and Zachary Hare, Watertown, a son, Logan Michael.
HAYDEN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 21, 2020, to Brandon and Elizabeth Hayden, Massena, a daughter, Lilliana Evelyn.
HICKS — In Samaritan Medical Cente,r Watertown, Sept. 15, 2020, to Rebecca and David Hicks, LaFargeville, a daughter, Callie Reese.
HOFFMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2020, to Jessica Jones and Carlton Hoffman, Theresa, a daughter, Raelynn Emily.
HUNT — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 27, 2020, to Austin Hunt and Hannah Reff, Calcium, a son, Easton David.
MARCINKO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 23, 2020, to Michael Marcinko and Jamie Campbell, Watertown, a daughter, Kora Rose.
MCHANN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 11, 2020, to Lacy Burke and Matthew McHann, a daughter, Riley Anne.
MOREHOUSE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 27, 2020, to Samantha Meshaw and Michael Morehouse, a daughter, Luna.
MURRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2020, to Jessica Deshane and Michael Murray, Watertown, a daughter, Elena Jane Cecile.
MYERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 19, 2020, to Kimberlee Myers, Watertown, a son, Noah T homas.
NAKLICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 21, 2020, to Shannon and Aaron Naklick, Watertown, a daughter, Amelia Nicole.
O’NEILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2020, to Shaelyn and Matthew O’Neill, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ellie Mae Beth.
OLEXA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2020, to Dorothy Olexa, Watertown, a daujghter, Adalynn Rose.
PARISIAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2020, to Stephanie and Joseph Parisian, Dexter, a daughter, Rory Christine.
RUNKLES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2020, to Kelly Kinsella-Runkles and Justin Runkles, Watertown, a daughter, Kamryn Amelia.
SOUTHWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Sept. 15, 2020, to Kendra and RJ Southwell, Fort Drum, a daughter, Rilah Nicole Jean.
RUPPE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2020, to Danielle and Adam Ruppe, Watertown, a daughter, Lucia Tifa.
TAYLOR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 20, 2020, to Brit Taylor and Brittany McDonald, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Loona Elizabeth.
ULRICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 14, 2020, to Rebecca and Ernest Ulrich, Calcium, a daughter, Olivia Page.
VAZQUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2020, to Marissa Walker and Carlos Vazquez, a son, Kelvin Kane.
WALTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 19, 2020, to Megan Barrett and Jeremiah Walts, Adams, a son, Carter Lee.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2020, to Amber McAllister and Jason Williams, Crogha, a child, Salem Ann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.