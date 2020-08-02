Births
AMES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2020, to Brittnee Crow and Briffen Ames, Watertown, a son, Laine Wesley Ryder.
BERNARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 24, 2020, to Heather Hull and Brandon Bernard, Evans Mills, a daughter, Brazlynn Elizabeth.
BIRCHENOUGH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 19, 2020, to Amy and Matthew Birchenough, Lowville, a son, Wyatt Donald.
BRYANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2020, to Jessica and Matthe Bryant, Watertown, a daughter, Varya Renee.
BUSH — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 22, 2020, to Thomas Bush and Cierra Colton, Fine, twin sons, Liam Jon and Leon William.
CASTANEDA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 15, 2020, to Yazmin and John Castaneda Jr., a son, John Fernando III.
DAILEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 16, 2020, to Nichole Garrison and Dyland Dailey, Lowville, a daughter, Kinsleigh Eleanor.
DAVIDSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 16, 2020, to Jade and Steven Davidson, Evans Mills, a daughter, Evelyn Grace.
DAVIS-STILES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2020, to Kayla and Richard Davis-Stiles, Oswegatchie, a son, Talon John.
DAY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 22, 2020, to Katie and Justin Day, Chaumont, a son, Dakstin Michael.
GINGERICH — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 25, 2020, to Abraham Gingerich and Klaire Sullivan, Copenhagen, a daughter, Ava Bailey.
GOODHINES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 14, 2020, to Jennifer and Timothy Goodhines, Lowville, a daughter, Quinn Catherine.
HERRERA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 7, 2020, to Catherine and Leonel Herrera, Watertown, a daughter, OFelia Isobella.
JANTZI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 8, 2020, to Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi, Lowville, a daughter, Harper May.
JUBY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 1, 2020, to Miranda Berry and Tayler Juby, Watson, a son, Rhett Lucas.
KELLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 23, 2020, to Brannon Keller and Bailey Smith, Evans Mills, a son, Carson West.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 19, 2020, to Hailey and David King III, Fort Drum, a son, William Levoy.
LAFAVE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 23, 2020, to Jorden and Brandon LaFave, Harrisville, a daughter, Vivienne Margaret.
LASALLE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 16, 2020, to Randy and Samantha LaSalle, Norwood, a son, Camden Elias.
LAWSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 13, 2020, to Katelynn Williams, Watertown, a son, Nolan Cayden.
LOEWEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 9, 2020, to Riley Nortz and Francisco Loewen, Castorland, a daughter, Ezlynn Ann.
LOVE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 15, 2020, to Justin and Ashley Love, Potsdam, a daughter, Brynlee Joella.
LYNDAKER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 11, 2020, to Hali Highers and Emmett Lyndaker, Croghan, a son, Beckett Tyler.
MALONE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 30, 2020, to Regina and Chad Malone, Lowville, a daughter, Nora Jayde.
MARTIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 21, 2020, to Taijlea Whitcher and Indy Martin, Lowville, a daughter, Zemira Marcella.
MCCREADY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2020, to Shannon Lubeck and Barry McCready Jr., Watertown, a daughter, Ja’nyah Nicole.
MEALUS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 8, 2020, to Holly and Michael Mealus II, Lowville, a daughter, Riley Sue.
NICHOLS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 16, 2020, to Mathew and Jarilyn Nichols, Massena, a son, Cohen.
O’BRIEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 25, 2020, to Jaclyn and Lee O’Brien, Lowville, a daughter, Amelia June.
O’BRIEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 27, 2020, to Justine Lee and Clayton O’Brien, Lowville, a daughter, Kinslee Jo.
PRASHAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 16, 2020, to Bobbi JoWetherway and David Prashaw, Watertown, a son, Jayden Donald.
REAPE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 15, 2020, to Morgan and Jemray Reape, Castorland, a son, Wylee Jemray.
ROES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 14, 2020, to Bonnie and Dustin Roes, Glenfield, a son, Henry Roy.
ROES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 25, 2020, to Stacie and Caleb Roes, Lowville, a daughter, Eliza May.
ROUNDS — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 21, 2020, to Christopher Rounds and Elise Maloney, Evans Mills, a daughter, Kiernan Ann Marie.
RYAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 17, 2020, to Katherine and Corey Ryan, Lowville, a son, Wilson Robert.
SHEW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2020, to Summer Freeman and Jacob Shew, Copenhagen, a daughter, Dawsyn Ivy.
STERIA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 26, 2020, to Cheyenne and Jacob Steria, Lowville, a daughter, Margot Quin.
STRONG-BROSSOIT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 18, 2020, to Judith Ellison and Daniel Strong Jr., Ogdensburg, a son, Jacye Mark.
VANCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2020, to Christy and Matthew Vance, Watertown, a daughter, Zoey Marie.
VANDYKE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 10, 2020, to Crystal and Joshua VanDyke, Croghan, a son, Carson Henry.
VIERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 17, 2020, to Diana and Dariam Viera, Fort Drum, a son, Damian.
WAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 17, 2020, to Christina Clinch and Lynden Way II, Theresa, a daughter, Peyton Darleen.
WIDRICK — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 21, 2020, to Kurt and Mallory Widrick, Adams Center, a son, Callahan Jon.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 13, 2020, to Mackenzie Steria and Aaron Zehr, Martinsburg, a daughter, Ava Rayne.
