Births
ALOI-STANFORD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 27, 2022, to Shaun Stanford and Jamie Aloi, Beaver Falls, a son, Finley Robert.
BELLINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 15, 2022, to Andrea Brozzo and Caleb Bellinger, Watertown, a son, Liam Arthur.
BOURGEOIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 27, 2022, to Adam and Nicole Nourgeois, Lowville, a daughter, Evelyn Grace.
BURROWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 19, 2022, to Michaline and Samuel Burrows, Watertown, a daughter, Ryleigh Grace.
CASEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 17, 2022, to Shyanne Foster and Dallas Casey, Gouverneur, a son, Axyl Rider.
COBB — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2022, to Elizabeth and John Cobb, Adams, a son, Weyland Henry.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 17, 2022, to Alyssa and Joshua Countryman, LaFargeville, a son, Garrett Wesley.
CRANDALL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 22, 2022, to Michael and April Crandall, Watertown, a daughter, Kendallynn Reighn Elizabeth.
DALEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 1, 2022, to Michael Daley and Ashley Davin, Black River, a daughter, Layla Jean.
DI BELLA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2022, to Kaylee Zimmer and Juan Di Bella, Carthage, a son, River Zane.
DUGAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 25, 2022, to Jonathan Dugan and Hailey Gokey, Castorland, a daughter, Xehnnyah Aeryn.
EISEL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 28, 2022, to Daniel Eisel and Hali Hoch, Harrisville, a daughter, Aubree Elizabeth.
ELLIOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2022, to Alexis Rowe and Kyle Elliott, Gouverneur, a daughter, Marlee Elizabeth.
GAUTHIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2022, to Marissa and Stephen Gauthier, Chaumont, a daughter, Lennon Josephine.
GIULIANO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 19, 2022, to Tara Rutigliano and Lawrence Giuliano, Watertown, a daughter, Pauline Madeline.
HATHAWAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2022, to Carleigh Avery and Austin Hathaway, Watertown, a daughter, Alivya Raine.
HENRY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 1, 2022, to Tyler Henry and Melinda Rogers, Copenhagen, a daughter, Ryleigh Grace.
HERZIG — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 1, 2022, to Brandon Herzig and Skye Rutledge, Castorland, a daughter, Veda Marie.
HINES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2022, to Shakira and Lacy Hines, Watertown, a daughter, Livaeah Jeannie-Ann.
JOHNSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2022, to Janeyah and Troy Johnson, Calcium, a son, Isaiah Maurice.
LALONE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 28, 2022, to Donald LaLone Jr. and Rebekah Wallington, Carthage, a daughter, Julianna White Rose.
LAURINE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 30, 2022, to Benjamin and Jenna Lauraine, Lowville, a daughter, Eleanor Catherine.
LEHNHARDT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2022, to Katie and Ricky Lehnhardt, Carthage, a daughter, Maguire Rose.
MACFARLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2022, to Mindy and Jonathan MacFarland, Adams Center, a daughter, Emery Hazel.
MONTROIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2022, to Courtney and Jordan Montrois, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Hadleigh Rose.
NASWORTHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 13, 2022, to Chelcie and Tyler Nasworthy, Watertown, a son, Khyler Louis.
NEWMAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 27, 2022, to Tyler Newman and Elyssa LaPlatney, Harrisville, a son, Elliott Frederick.
O’CONNELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 15, 2022, to Vanessa Katosh and Ryan O’Donnell, Castorland, a daughter, Anna Elizabeth.
PRICE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 7, 2022, to Stephanie and Ethen Price, Watertown, a son, Kalvin Ellis Paul.
SALOM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 10, 2022, to Mallory and Auguste Salom, Watertown, a son, Finneas Timothy.
SHELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 2, 2022, to Aaron and Victoria Shell, Fort Drum, a daughter, Alec Jon-Anderson.
STEVENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 12, 2022, to Kaylee and Brandon Stevens, Watertown, a son, Arlo James.
THERRIEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 28, 2022, to Albert TGherrien Jr. and Bethanie McCarthy, Copenhagen, a daughter, Ashlyn Jane.
TUMMONS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 26, 2022, to Dwayne Tummons and Zyna Edwards, Harrisville, a daughter, Emberlynn Noelle.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2022, to Ceaira Anaya and Christopher Williams, Adams, a son, Sullivan Benjamin.
ZEHR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 12, 2022, to Mikayla and Tanner Zehr, Carthage, a daughter, Annie Jean.
