Births
AIKINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 20, 2021, to Stephanie Eldridge and Dana Aikins, Chaumont, a daughter, Evelyn Jane.
ANSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 22, 2021, to Hannah Briggs, Edwards, and Jesse Anson, Richville, a son, Wyatt John.
BARBOSA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2021, to Alyssa and Bryce Barbosa, Watertown, a son, Bryce Andres Jr.
DUKES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2021, to Robyn Pecori and Sheldon Dukes, Watertown, a son, Akeem Alexander.
GALLARDO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2021, to Asia Starr and Gabriel Gallardo, Calcium, a son, Ezekiel Marion Pool.
HARRISON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 22, 2021, to Samantha and Anthony Harrison, Watertown, a daughter, Rae Lynn.
KENYON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 19, 2021, to Emily and Joshua Kenyon, Fort Drum, a son, Lucas Alan Modi.
MARCELLUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 18, 2021, to Tacora Washington, Watertown, a son, Josiah Itachi.
MARRIAM WAGAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2021, to Angela Marriam and James Jobson-Wagar, Watertown, a son, Kade Ryan.
MILLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 28, 2021, to Jordan Miller and Danielle Muncy, Gouverneur, a son, Elijah Joseph.
NATALI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 23, 2021, to Cierra Walts, Alexandria Bay, and Joseph Natali, Clayton, a daughter, Mariana Elizabeth.
PARTRIDGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 18, 2021, to Ashley Barajas and Joshua Partridge, Watertown, a daughter, RaeLynn Marie.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 17, 2021, to McKenzie and Mark Smith, Adams, a son, Maxwell Buckingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.