Births
ALMEIDA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 25, 2023, to Vanessa Ferreira and Guilherme Almeida, a son, Vincent Da Silva.
CONKLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 24, 2023, to Chelsea and Frank Conklin, Watertown, a son, Jaxton Abel.
ENDRES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 27, 2023, to Jorlyn Demar and Jacob Endres, Watertown, a daughter, Xaelynn Kerijean.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 25, 2023, to Rachel Bozzuto and Aaron Jones Jr., Watertown, a son, Alpha Leo.
KLEIBOER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 23, 2023, to Mackhenzie Simmons and Daelan Kleiboer, Watertown, a son, River Prince.
MALLETTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 27, 2023, to Kelsey Gunderson and Jordan Mallette, Watertown, a daughter, Parker Jo.
MARTIN —In Carthage Area Hospital, March 2, 2023, to Anthony and Stephanie Martin, Lowville, a son, William Joseph.
O’KEEFE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2023, to Seneca Chambers and William O’Keefe, Watertown, a son, William Frances II.
O’STEEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 23, 2023, to Tamisha and Tevin O’Steen, Watertown, a son, Tayvion Jordan.
ZEHR — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 1, 2023, to Santi and Timothy Zehr Jr., Carthage, a son, Tucker John.
