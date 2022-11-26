Births
BARKER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 13, 2022, to Steven Barker and Jeanne Culbertson, Philadelphia, a daughter, Athena Barbara.
BASILA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2022, to Lumiere Mboyo and Joseph Basila, Watertown, a daughter, Malka Amani.
BOLDT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2022, to Tara Andrews and Donald Boldt Jr., Evans Mills, a daughter, Vanessa Grace.
BOURGEOIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 28, 2022, to Megan and Tyler Bourgeois, Boonville, a son, Ambrose John.
CARPENTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 2022, to Ann and Zachary Carpenter, Fort Drum, twin daughter, Lillian Crystal, and son, Lawson Neal-Robert.
CLARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2022, to Nicole and Martin Clark, Clayton, a daughter, Kenzie Elizabeth.
COBEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2022, to Linda LaLonde and Lakendrick Cobey, Watertown, a son, Kane Lakendrick.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2022, to Jessica Countryman and Jason Cole, Alexandria Bay, a daughter, Miesha Ann.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2022, to Taylor Hance and Bryle Davis, Evans Mills, a daughter, Kopelynn Grace.
DIXON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 24, 2022, to Tori Barber and Shajkai Dixon, Watertown, a son, Kohen James Renee.
DORSEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2022, to Victoria and Nathan Dorsey, Watertown, a son, Noah Dominik.
DOXTATER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2022, to Ashley Desmond and Taylor Doxtater, Philadelphia, a son, Ryatt Lee.
FERGUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2022, to Bridget and Kody Fergus, Rodman, a daughter, Brynlee Kollyn.
FERGUSON-PIERCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2022, to Lyn Rose Ferguson and Joseph Pierce, Watertown, a son, Tytus Jacob.
FEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 23022, to MayaAnne Collins and DeShawn Fey, Watertown, a daughter, Sophia-Elizabeth Marie.
KNUDSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2022, to Shannon and Tyler Knudson, Watertown, a daughter, Scarlett LaVonne.
LECLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2022, to Latashia Adasms and Devin Leclair, Watertown, a daughter, Octavia Raine.
LONG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2022, to Yuriana and Matthew Long, Fort Drum, a daughter, Camila Janet.
MCGIVERON — In Oswego Hospital, May 25, 2022, to Morgan Stacey and Thomas Vaughan, a daughter, Grace Marie.
MCGRIFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2022, to Elexys and Christopher McGriff, Black River, a son, Sirius Douglas.
MORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2022, to Desiree and Jordan More, LaFargeville, a daughter, Avahlee Gwen.
MORTIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 24, 2022, to Nichole Watson and D’Jon Mortis, Watertown, a daughter, Emory Jane.
MURPHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2022, to Marra Young and Randy Murphy, Antwerp, a son, Weston James.
RICHARDSON-MORRIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 15, 2022, to Ethan Richardson-Morris and Kaitlyn Burns, Corghan, a daughter, Rhyan McKenna.
STOLLINGS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 23, 2022, to Lindsey and Broc Stollings, Evans Mills, a son, Maximus Aaron.
