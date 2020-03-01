Births
ALLEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 16, 2020, to Brianna Kloster and Brendon Allen, Watson, a daughter, Maryn Marie.
ATWOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 18, 2020, to Nicholas and Dawn Atwood, Dexter, a son, Jordan Aiden.
BRIOT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 17, 2020, to Clarissa and Justin Briot, Croghan, a daughter, Addilyn Rose.
BROWN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 5, 2020, to Hannah Bush and Connor Brown, Lowville, a daughter, Keaton Leslie.
CHAMBERS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 10, 2020, to Brittney Stokes and Todd Chambers, Watson, a son, Simon Elliot.
COBB — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 20, 2020, to Shelby and Justin Cobb, Glenfield, a daughter, Amara Ann.
COBB — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 9, 2020, to Miciaela Arreola and Brian Cobb, Glenfield, a son, Winnston DeForest.
D’AGOSTINO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 5, 2020, to Brooke June and Anthony D’Agostino, Gouverneur, a daughter, Adeline Lillian.
EDWARDS — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 14, 2020, to Jessica Joyce and Donny Edwards, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Preslie Jean.
FLEMING — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Feb. 1, 2020, to Mia Rhubart and James Fleming, Lyons Falls, a son, Weyland James.
FRENCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 17, 2020, to Ashley and Michael French, Brownville, a daughter, Macie Kate.
GRANADOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 16, 2020, to Leslie Quevedo Melin and Grancisco Granados, Fort Drum, a son, Liam Leonardo.
GREEN — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, to Angel Miller and James Green, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Grace Marie.
HORN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2020, to Courtney and Devon Horn, Carthage, a son, Eli Michael-Lee.
HUERTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2020, to Capri and Jorge Huerta, Fort Drum, a son, Dominic Ren.
JEROME — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2020, to Kristi and Joseph Jerome, Watertown, a daughter, Mia Margaret.
JESMER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 25, 2020, to Larissa and Joshua Jesmer, Harrisville, a son, Hunter Michael.
KIMBLE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 19, 2020, to Emily and Todd Kimble, Waddington, a daughter, Emmalyn Mary.
LAI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 12, 2020, to Evelyn Glover and Phillip Lai, Watertown, a daughter, Alexandria May Ling.
LAROCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 10, 2020, to Marisa and Travis LaRock, Clayton, a son, Carson Joseph.
LETTSOME — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 15, 2020, to Tiffany and Akeil Lettsome, Adams, a daughter, Crimsyn Shareese.
LEWIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, to Stephany and Sigfrud Lewis Jr., Watertown, a son, Syn’cere Ernest Miles.
MONTROY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 3, 2020, to Georgianna Brossoit and Jameson Montroy, Ogdensburg, a son, Jay Edward Cash.
MURPHY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 17, 2020, to Georgiana and Michael Murphy, Harrisville, a daughter, Alaynee Grace.
PHELPS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 17, 2020, to Janee Burdick and Josh Phelps, Watertown, a son, isaac Benjamin.
PLESKACH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 20, 2020, to Heather and Eric Pleskach, Brantingham, a daughter, Skylar Rose.
SAWYER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb.15, 2020, to Tiffany Cochran and Paul Sawyer, Watertown, a daughter, Emelia Louise.
STREETER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, to Amanda Young and Kyle Streeter, Lisbon, a son, Carson William.
SWEENEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Jan. 28, 2020, to Sheri and Bernard Sweeney, Boonville, a son, Thomas Xavier.
THORPE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 6, 2020, to Jenessa Thorpe, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Matalie Anne-Rose.
TYO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, to Brittaney Williams and Brandon Tyo, Heuvelton, a daughter, Sophie Elizabeth.
