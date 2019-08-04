Births
ALEJANDRO RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 19, 2019, to Nicole Rodriguez and Josier Alejandro, a son, Joel Luciano.
AMOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2019, to Azenith and David Amos, Fort Drum, a son, Matthew James.
ANDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 17, 2019, to Nakeasjha Morales and William Anderson, Watertown, a son, Kody James.
BEDARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 24, 2019, to Ann and Thomas Bedard, Watertown, a son, Thomas Compo.
BRADLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2019, to Susan and Christopher Bradley, Watertown, a daughter, Amelia Monika.
CHEAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2019, to Kristen and Edward Cheal Jr., Watertown, a daughter, Brielle Elizabeth.
CITARELLA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2019, to Abigail and Robert Citarella III, Calcium, a daughter, Ada Marie.
CLEMENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 23, 2019, to Lori Clement, Carthage, a son, Aryx James Nathan.
CROSSMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 19, 2019, to Allison and Joseph Crossman, Watertown, a son, Abel John.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 17, 2019, to Bridget Salilsbury and Christopher Davis, Adams, a son, Colby Christopher.
EURTO — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 9, 2019, to Jessica McGregor, Norfolk, a son, Brantley Gerald.
FINN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2019, to Sunny Arballo and Ronald Finn, Watertown, a son, Markos Joshua Anthony.
HESS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 19, 2019, to Keshia Youngs and Yukon Hess, Sackets Harbor, a son, Anderson Robert.
HILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2019, to Marie Rohde and Bryan Hill, Henderson, a son, Carter Michael.
HURSTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 24, 2019, to Elisha Hurston and Mikayla Foster, Carthage, a son, Hudson Elijah.
LABARGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 19, 2019, to Robyn Pecori, Watertown, a son, George Michael.
LEAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2019, to Nicole Mushtare and Shane Lear, Watertown, a daughter, Elliot Ann.
MCCONNELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 25, 2019, to Jared and Katelynn McConnell, Watertown, a daughter, Neasa Marie.
MCGREGOR — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 15, 2019, to Theresa Dissottle and Tyler McGregor, Massena, a son, Carter James.
MELVIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 23,2019, to LorahLee and Donovan Melvin, Fort Drum, a daughter, Scarlett Diana Grace.
PEARY — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 25, 2019, to Caleb and Miranda Peary, Fort Drum, a son, Beau Alden.
PURVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 17, 2019, to Whitney and Michael Purvis, Watertown, a son, Zakari Cartrell King.
RIPP — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 24, 2019, to Nicholas Ripp and Lyndsay Capron, Port Leyden, a son, Cooper Shamus.
ROWLEDGE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 5, 2019, to Allen and Amanda Rowledge, Waddington, a daughter, Annette Anne-Marie.
RUDD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2019, to Michelle and Benjamin Rudd, Watertown, a daughter, Lilia Jayne Marie.
SHADDUCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 22, 2019, to Kaytlin and Zackary Shadduck, Black River, a son, Liam James.
SMITH — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 12, 2019, to Kinsley Robert and Floyd Smith, Massena, a daughter, Kashmira Katherine.
SPENCER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 5, 2019, to Joshua Spencer and Alicia Smith, Potsdam, a son, Bastion Chrstopher.
WEST — At home, July 21, 2019, to Mindy McKenna, Sandy Creek, a son, Axel Richard.
WRIGHT — In Massena Memorial Hospital, July 16, 2019, to Jessica and Kyle Wright, Massena, a daughter, Jayslee Dawn.
