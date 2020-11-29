Births
ALLEN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 13, 2020, to Traci Allen, Edwards, a daughter, Laiklyn Kathleen.
ANDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2020, to Lauren and Karnoddrick Anderson, Watertown, twin sons Kamryn Leon and Kaedyn Lane.
AURICCHIO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 17, 2020, to Michelle and Michael Auricchio, Adams Center, a son Saul Bennett.
BENNETT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 13, 2020, to Brittany Horton and Fred Bennett, Massena, a daughter, Izabella.
CLAYTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2020, to Maiah Adams and Tahjier Clayton, Watertown, a son Syrus Anthony.
CUMMINGS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 18, 2020, to Amber and Greg Cummings, Felts Mills, a daughter Judith Avaline.
CUNNINGHAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2020, to Taylor and Cody Cunningham, Watertown, a son Brennan David.
DONNELLY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2020, to Julie and Nicholas Donnelly, Clayton, a daughter Olivia Rose.
GASCHO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 10, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Steven Gascho, Dexter, a son Grant Jeffrey.
GILDEA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 11, 2020, to Roseanne and Jake Gildea, Fort Drum, a daughter Clare Lucia.
HANNO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 19, 2020, to Michael and Emily Hanno, Lowville, a son, Miles Nicholas.
HARRIS-MARTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 9, 2020, to Leeah Harris and David Martin Jr., Adams Center, a son Colby Jack.
HILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 19, 2020, to Marie Rohde and Bryan Hill, Henderson, a daughter Lana Michael.
LANGLEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 12, 2020, to Chuck and Liza Langley, a daughter, Lucy Mae.
LOTHROP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 18, 2020, to Brittany and Joshua Lothrop. Chaumont, a daughter Lennon Avery.
PALUZZI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 18, 2020, to Kara and Matthew Paluzzi, Philadelphia, a son Lucas Ada.
PETRANCHUK — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 16, 2020, to Barry Petranchuk Jr. and Alisha Reome, Dexter, a son, Kolton Michael.
RYOR — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 4, 2020, to Brooke A. Ryor and Robert A. Ellers, Potsdam, a son, Brett Allan.
SWEM — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 20, 2020, to Hannah Swem, Carthage, a daughter, Malayanah Kelley.
THOMAS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 15, 2020, to Jeremy and Chelsea Thomas, Hopkinton, a daughter, Kylie Christine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.