Births
BAKER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 25, 2021, to Kenneth and Madison Baker, Fort Drum, a daughter, Everlee Dawn.
BLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2021, to Gabrielle and Hartner Blair, Evans Mills, a daughter, Rosalie Margeret.
CHRISTOPHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 19, 2021, to Kimberly and Jared Christopher, Watertown, a son, Dawson David.
COBB — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2021, to Emily and Hunter Cobb, Henderson, a daughter, Charlotte Ann.
CORY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2021, to Alicia Edmunds and Christian Cory, Fort Drum, a son Mason Ronald.
COWLES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 29, 2021, to Cyle and Desiree Cowles, Harrisville, a son, Cayson Michael Thomas.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2021, to Kennedy Morrow and Kristopher Davis, a son, Bellamy Quinn.
DEMIANENKO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2021, to Abby Putnam and Erik Demianenko, Dexger, a son, Nicholas David.
GARCIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2021, to Audrea Lowe and Alfredo Garcia, Watertown, a daughter, Scout Joy.
GREEN — In Canton-Potdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 11, 2020, to Chelsea Sharlow and Francis Green, Potsdam, a son, Urijah Blaise.
KICHLOO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2021, to Farah Wani and Asim Kichloo, Watertown, a daughter, Norah.
LEWIS — In Samaritan Medicl Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2021, to Alexis and Patrick Lewis, LaFargeville, a son, Austin Wesley.
LOFTIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 16, 2021, to Cassandra Loftis, Watertown, a son, Ezra Lincoln.
MARTINEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 29, 2021, to Johnathan and Kasey Martinez, Carthage, a daughter, Genesis Ivy.
MCCARROLL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 22, 2021, to Anastasia McCarroll and Donald Shanty Jr., Sackets Harbor, a son, Spencer Cornell.
MCLANE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2021, to Shelby Davis and Matthew McLane, Lowville, a daughter, Allison Rose.
MONICA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2021, to Lauren Cragg and Timothy Monica, Watertown, a daughter, Stevie Frances.
ROWE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Nov. 27, 2021, to Kayla and Jason Rowe, Dexter, a son, Ashton Floyd.
SAVAGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2021, to Crystal Savage and Thomas Berkey, Philadelphia, a son, Peyton Braxton.
SCOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 24, 2021, to Bridgit David and Jason Scott, Adams Center, a daughter, Marleigh Moone.
STIEFEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2021, to Cele3ste Pabon and Jonathan Stiefel, Watertown, a daughter, Eleanor Sue.
TORRES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 18, 2021, to Aislinn Walsh and Narciso Torres, Watertown, a son, Oliver Anthony.
VANZELF-DUNBAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 24, 2021, to Christianna VanZelf-Dunbar, Watertown, a daughter, Genevieve Rose.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 21, 2021, to Shanell and Romaine Williams, Evans Mills, a son, Roniel.
WILLIAMS-DUFFER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 29, 2021, to James Duffer and Shantelle Williams, Carthage, a son, Xavier James.
WOOLLIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 30, 2021, to Robert Woollis and Megan Mary Thomas, Felts Mills, a daughter, Elaina Rosemary.
YOWELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 27, 2021, to Christopher and Rebecca Yowell, Watertown, a son, Christopher Shawn Michael II.
ZEHR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2021, to Mikayla and Tanner Zehr, Carthage, a son, Casey Grant.
