Births
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 15, 2021, to Noelle Lennox and John James Cole, Watertown, a son, Luciano Ignacio.
CROWNER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 22, 2021, to John Croner and Mikaylee Gamble, Theresa, a daughter, Madison Grace.
JACOBSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2021, to Amanda and Matthew Jacobson, Watertown, a daughter, Julia Grace.
MILLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 16, 2021, to Steven Brown and Mariah Woodside, Evans Mills, a son, Lucase James.
PREDMORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Tiffany and Joshua Predmore, Watertown, a son, Carlisle.
RAMOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Michelle Griffis and Angel Ramos, Watertown, a daughter, Catalina Caroline.
SHARLOW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 18, 2021, to Kodie Anderson and Joseph Sharlow, dexter, a daughter, Evelyn Diane.
SIMONEAU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 21, 2021, to Catherine and Tristan Simoneau, Dexter, a daughter, Celine Pamela Ruth.
STEVER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown July 17, 2021, to Terri Jo Flake and Kevin Stever, Watertown, a son, Levi Joseph.
WASHBURN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 20, 2021, to Sherin and Ryan Washburn, Brownville, a son, Ollivander James.
