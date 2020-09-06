Births
GABA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 24, 2020, to Timothy Gaba Jr. and Kirsten Tuttle, Carthage, a daughter, Paisleigh Rose.
HASTINGS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 24, 2020, to Emily and Morgan Hastings, Canton, a son, Rowan Roger.
ORTIZ-VALENTIN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 28, 2020, to Justin Ortiz and Gonzalez Meza, Fort Drum, a son, Justin Anthony Jr.
THOMPSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 24, 2020, to Matthew and Vanessa Thompson, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Makenna Scarlett.
