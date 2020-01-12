Births
BERTHET — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 25, 2019, to Rebekah and Joel Berthet, Watertown, a son, Eli Joshua.
BLOSSER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 30, 2019, to Rebecca Church and Timothy Blosser, Watertown, a daughter, Samantha Rose.
BOUCHEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 25, 2019, to Lesley Weldon and Ryan Bouchey, Ogdensburg, a son, Owen Ryan.
BOYER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Dec. 20, 2019, to Meg Spadaccini and Corey Boyer, Canton, a daughter, Grace Madelyn.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 27, 2019, to Kassandra and Daniel Cole, Watertown, a son, Aidan Johannes.
CROCKETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 26, 2019, to Janiya Crockett, Evans Mills, a son, Xavion Blake.
DUROCHER — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 19, 2019, to Jenalee Durocher, Massena, a son, Sylas Isaiah.
FARRELL — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 23, 2019, to Angelica Clark and Randy Farrell, Ogdensburg, a son, Jayce Michael.
GOKEY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 26, 2019, to Christine Wilson and Jordan Gokey, a daughter, Charlotte Renee.
HART — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 17, 2019, to Megan and Brandon Hart, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Brooklyn.
HENDRICKS — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 21, 2019, to Michelle and Jeremy Hendricks, Massena, a son, Colton Allen.
HENTZ — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 25, 2019, to Megan Benjamin and Tommy Hentz, Gouverneur, a son, Jax Thomas.
HERMANN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 27, 2019, to Jon-Paul Hermann and Rachel Leyhee, Copenhagen, a son, Mason James.
HERMON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potdsam, Dec. 19, 2019, to Judson and Courtney Foote, Hermon, a daughter, Laura Mary-Anne.
HUNT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 31, 2019, to Charlotte and Dana Hunt, Dexter, a daughter, Vaeda Holly.
LEUZE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 28, 2019, to Kristi and Michael Leuze, Philadelphia, a daughter, Ella Louise.
MCDONOUGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 27, 2019, to Cindy Kessler and Colin McDonough, Redwood, a daughter, Everleigh Katherine.
MCEATHRON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 29, 2019, to Melanie Lambert and Alex McEathron, Watertown, a daughter, Merida Marie.
MERRIFIELD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 26, 2019, to Kelly Wale and Todd Merrifield, Watertown, a son, Lincoln David-Divities.
MILES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 30, 2019, to Emilee Miles, Watertown, a daughter, Emberlee Dawn.
MURRAY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 27, 2019, to Julianne Backus-Murray and Timothy Murray II, Ogdensburg, a son, Jack Timothy.
PATTERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 31, 2019, to Ashley and Michael Patterson, Lacona, a daughter, Elizabeth Ann.
SIRSAT — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Dec. 28, 2019, to Sarah and Tushar Sirsat, Potsdam, a daughter, Anjali Joni.
SNYDER — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 16, 2019, to Kyra Villnave and Logan Snyder, Massena, a son, Wyatt Alan.
SULLIVAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 30, 2019, to Kaitlyn and Mitchell Sullivan, Watertown, a son, Jack Ryan.
THOMPSON-LAUZON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 16, 2019, to Chancey Lauzon and Daniel Thompson, Hogansburg, a son, Dana Dennis.
VARNADORE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 17, 2019, to Kayla Marie Beaudin and Jonathan Varnadore, Potsdam, a son, Daxton Cole.
VERDUGO — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 14, 2019, to Ruth Smoke and Florencio Verdugo, Massena, a son, Florencio Juan.
WILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 27, 2019, to Melonie and Mark Wilson, Calcium, a son, Jaxson Allen Newman.
