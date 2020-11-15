Births
ALLEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 9, 2020, to Tammy and Stephan Allen Jr., Carthage, a son, Zane Malaki.
ANGUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2020, to Ashley and Maon Angus, Redwood, a daughter, Elliott May.
BARON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2020, to Samantha Singleton and Cheyenne Baron, Watertown, a son, marcellus Albert.
CLARKE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 29, 2020, to McKenzie and Bailey Clarke, Natural Bridge, a son, Rider Williamson.
DESORMEAU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2020, to Kirsten Street and Richard Desormeau, Watertown, a son, Bentley William.
FINLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 4, 2020, to Brittany and Robert Finley III, LaFargeville, a son, Boston Robert Todd.
FRANK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2020, to Ivelisse Hernandez and Eric Frank, Fort Drum, a son, Leon Isaiah.
GARCIA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 3, 2020, to Julio and Nube Garcia, Carthage, a son, Julio Alexis.
GEBO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2020, to Kassandra Jones and Isacc Gebo, Watertown, a daughter, Janelle Amor Lee.
GLEASON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 29, 2020, to Jenifer and Bryant Gleason, Chaumont, a son, Beckett Anthony.
GOODFRIEND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 3, 2020, to April Goodfriend and Robert Vanderwal, Theresa, a daughter, Evelynn Rylee Marie.
GUAY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 23, 2020, to Stacie and Brad Guay, Glenfield, a daughter, Hazel Joan.
HARDIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 21, 2020, to Stacey and Richard Hardin, Forestport, a son, Trenton Anthony Paul.
HAYWARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 5, 2020, to Alyssa Krokowski and Ryan Hayward, Lyons Falls, a son, Ellis Charles.
HERNANDEZ — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 7, 2020, to Alexia and Michael Hernandez, Carthage, a daughter, Madelynn Rae.
HERNANDEZ-VANNETTEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 5, 2020, to Joseph and Cheyenne VanNetten, Calcium, a child, Koa Ezra Reign.
HOCH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 16, 2020, to Brianna May Tack, Glenfield, a son, Ethan Tyler.
HOUSER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 7, 2020, to Rebecca and Dennis Houser, Glenfield, a son, James William.
HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 2, 2020, to Kyla Dingman, Lacona, and Andrew Howard, Mexico, a daughter, Timberlee Marie.
HUTCHINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 24, 2020, to Vicki Greene and Russell Hutchins Jr., Glenfield, a son, Damien Russell.
JACKSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2020, to Kelly Jackson and Keith Brookins Jackson, Fort Drum, a daughter, Avery Rayne.
JANTZI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 23, 2020, to Elizabeth McGovern and James Jantzi, Constableville, a daughter, Sophia Claire.
LEBLANC — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 29, 2020, to Mary and Romeo LeBlanc Jr., Port Leyden, a daughter, Anastasia Rose.
MANUEL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 14, 2020, to Cierra Kathleen Tarr, Philadelphia, a son, Sylas Christopher.
MELLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 2, 2020, to Jillian Schafer and Shelby Mellen, Chaumont, twin sons, Owen Vincent and Miles Jeffrey.
MULVANEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 20, 2020, to Rebecca and Joseph Mulvaney, Carthage, a daughter, Ella Nicole.
PEARSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2020, to Erin and Joshua Pearson, Fort Drum, a son, Joshua Lamont Jr.
POST — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 5, 2020, to Jodie Korman and Dakota Post, Port Leyden, a son, Desmond Walter.
PRESTON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 8, 2020, to Hailey Marie Preston, Lyons Falls, a son, Quintin Lee.
RANDALL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 30, 2020, to Candace and Scott Randall, Copenhagen, a son, Grey Edwin Leroy.
RICHTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2020, to Christen Harding and Kevin Christian Richter, Fort Drum, a daughter, Oakley Violet Kay.
RODGERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 27, 2020, to Tabitha and Jason Rodgers, Watertown, a daughter, Aurora Joy.
SNYDER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 5, 2020, to Tressa Jade Snyder, Watertown, a son, Monte Joshua LaJoie.
WILTSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 27, 2020, to Alexis Gravelle and Gordon Wiltse, Carthage, a son, Jameson David.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 6, 2020, to Trisha and Scott Zehr, Croghan, a son, Lane Thomas.
