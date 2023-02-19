Animal rescues: Black bear cub sent to wildlife center, dog saved from icy lake
Environmental Conservation Police Officer Robert Howe recently responded to a complaint of a black bear cub lingering around a residence in the town of Salisbury in Herkimer County.
On Jan. 31, the resident reported the young bear had been in the area for five days with no signs of its mother.
The cub appeared malnourished and unlikely to survive on its own. Officer Howe safely captured the bear and transported it to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center, where it will receive care and treatment until it can be released back into the wild.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers and investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests.
In Albany County, on Jan. 27, DEC officers responded to Thompson’s Lake in the town of Berne after receiving a report that two dogs had fallen through the ice.
By the time they arrived, one of the dogs had already managed to free itself from the water, while the other dog, a German shepherd, remained trapped in the broken ice.
A member of the New York State Flood Incident Strike Team, a multi-agency team trained in swift water, ice, and rope rescues, Officer Michael Hameline donned water rescue gear and entered the frigid waters with assistance from members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, state Park Police, and East Berne Fire Department.
Officer Hameline successfully rescued the dog from the freezing waters and local sheriff’s deputies safely returned the animal to its owners.
