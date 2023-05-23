CONSTABLEVILLE — The first program of the season at Constable Hall will feature John Rogers with a program titled “Bluebirds — and More.”
Mr. Rogers, a co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society, will share a PowerPoint presentation which includes the life history of the Eastern Bluebird, and other birds that nest in bluebird boxes along with nest box management.
“The focus definitely is on bluebirds, but John also shares his love for the natural world in the hope the audience will take away some broader and deeper messages about nature,” according to a news release.
Mr. Rogers has maintained a trail of bluebird nest boxes in central New York, north of Syracuse, for more than four decades. He has done bluebird slide programs and workshops for hundreds of organizations in 12 states and two Canadian provinces.
He is a life board member of the state Bluebird Society, which was established in 1982, and has received numerous awards for his bluebird conservation work, including the Bluebird Conservation Award from the North American Bluebird Society.
He was a recipient of the Hero of Conservation Award from the Syracuse Post Standard in 2010, is an experienced birder and member of the Onondaga Audubon Society in Syracuse.
The program is at 1 p.m. June 1 in the Servant’s Quarters at Constable Hall, 5909 John St. The program is free, but donations are appreciated.
