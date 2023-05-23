Bluebird program set June 1 at Constable Hall

CONSTABLEVILLE — The first program of the season at Constable Hall will feature John Rogers with a program titled “Bluebirds — and More.”

Mr. Rogers, a co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society, will share a PowerPoint presentation which includes the life history of the Eastern Bluebird, and other birds that nest in bluebird boxes along with nest box management.

