HAMMOND — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will present the boating safety course “Boat America” July 17 to 20.
This is a virtual, online class taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors that offers personal interactive video conversations, not just online readings. It is open to recreational boaters ages 10 and up and will be held over four days with four two-hour sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This course meets the mandate by New York state requiring a boating safety course for all personal water craft operators and those motor boat operators born after Jan. 1, 1983.
Preregistration is required by Friday for the class by emailing cgauxogdensburg@gmail.com. The cost is $35 per person with family rates and youth scholarships available. For information and additional course dates, call 315-605-8041.
