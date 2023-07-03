HAMMOND — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will present the boating safety course “Boat America” July 17 to 20.

This is a virtual, online class taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors that offers personal interactive video conversations, not just online readings. It is open to recreational boaters ages 10 and up and will be held over four days with four two-hour sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.