Boces culinary class offers sweet treats to golfers

Culinary arts students from BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Center, Norwood, recently baked two trays of cookies for the Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament, held May 20. Pictured, from left, front row, are Chelsea Lawrence, culinary arts instructor; Ayden Walrath, Katie Love, Molly Hance, Jaden Ash, Mikayla Ashley, Jacob Martin, students; and Michael Griffin, Potsdam Rotarian; and in the back row, Toni Plourde, Emily Youngs, Abigayle Sears, Erich Mattice, DaShaun Burnette, DeShaun Burnette and Austin Lamay, students. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.