Book to highlight legionnaires’ lives

CARTHAGE — In preparation of celebrating its 100 year anniversary, American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 is developing a documentary for publication for members of the legion family.
According to post historian, Janice M. Gravely interviews of members of the post, the auxiliary and Sons of American Legion will be conducted throughout the month.
Post 789 will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary on Aug. 1.
“Currently only 0.5% of American citizens serve to defend 99.5% of Americans,” said Ms. Gravely. “This is an opportunity to highlight contributions from members of the Carthage American Legion and the personal impact their service had on their families, career, personal outlooks. We are seeking an opportunity to share this initiative with the viewing audience to maximize the stories that are included.”
The book will be on sale before the anniversary. Proceeds will go towards scholarships within the Carthage community. In 2019, the Carthage American Legion Post 789 gave over $7,000 worth of scholarships to deserving students.
To be involved in the project, contact Ms. Janice M. Gravely by calling 315-493-2787 or at post789@carthageamericanlegion.org to schedule an appointment or stop by the post at 415 West St.
