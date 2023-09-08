The Bravo Italiano Festival is continuing today at Watertown’s Italian American Club. The festival will give a tribute to legendary singer Tony Bennett, who died last month at age 96. Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, had north country roots.
